Nesbitt, like tens of millions of seniors across the country, is navigating the troubling guidance that people most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus ― older folks and those with serious medical conditions ― should practice ‘social distancing,’ avoid crowds, and stay home as much as possible.

“I’ll go to the supermarket at four in the afternoon, or early in the morning, when it’s not crowded,” she said. “I’m very queasy about being in a big group with a lot of people.”

With public health authorities warning that the coronavirus poses a higher risk to older adults, 76-year-old Pauline Nesbitt of Plymouth is adopting creative strategies for eluding the pandemic.

Massachusetts seniors were absorbing the stark message from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization this week that the oldest and sickest aren’t just more susceptible to contracting Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, but are more likely to die or be hospitalized.

Many seniors are adjusting to a new reality where gatherings they’d looked forward to are cancelled, and daily activities can feel fraught with risk.

Patricia Zaido, 80, recently returned from a Caribbean island to find her schedule of activities ― several lectures and an event where she was keynote speaker ― scrapped.

“This is frightening,” said Zaido, retired director of performing arts at Salem State University. “I had plans, and now I’m sitting here thinking about all the things that were cancelled. It’s a very strange feeling, wondering what I’m going to do now.”

Some remain blasé about the invisible threat of a spreading contagion; others say they’re more cautious but resolved to carry on with their daily lives.

Irene Rondeau wiped down a area at the Billlerica Senior Center. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“We’re not stocking up on groceries or buying extra toilet paper,” Salem resident Jeanne Pitman, 78, a retired rest home administrator said. “I go to church, because that’s important to me. My husband and I have plans to go to Texas for his granddaughter’s graduation, and we’re going to do it.”

Catherine Hurst, 75, of Providence, who retired from her job as a marketing professor at Simmons University in Boston, said Wednesday she isn’t scaling back on anything.

“I wash my hands more than I did before, but I haven’t stopped going to anything,” she said. "I’ve got theater tickets, and I’m going. I’m going to my exercise class. I’m sticking with the program for now.”

Others say they’re trying to balance competing worries. They’ve long been warned of the perils of loneliness and social isolation, which are particularly acute among older adults and linked to rising rates of stress, depression, and suicide. But skipping travel and social events is the surest way to avoid the virus, which in China, where it first appeared, killed 20 percent of those 80 and older who contracted it.

Many are trying to find a middle path, at least for now, continuing to see family and friends, and to attend small groups like book clubs, but avoiding larger gatherings.

“The reason we exist is to provide engagement and community,” said Jean Bushnell, director of Billerica’s council on aging. “People are reading the news, but I haven’t seen any reduction in the numbers at our senior center. They do Zumba. . . . You have to find a balance. We tell [seniors] not to put themselves in a situation that increases their risk.”

At the senior center Wednesday, volunteers were busy scrubbing all surfaces on which a virus could live.

“We’re doing the whole building ― the door knobs, the railings, the elevators, the computers, anything that people touch,” said Joe Darrigo, 81, one of the volunteers. “If you keep wiping them down, there won’t be a problem.”

Bill Neeb, 65, who works on a team that helps Billerica residents prepare their tax returns at the senior center, said he cleans the area before and after every session. “In between appointments,” he said, “we use wipes and sanitizers.”

At a similar tax assistance program in Plymouth’s center for active living, volunteer Mary Mullaney, 76, said her team and the residents they assist sit in close quarters, creating an uncomfortable situation at a time of rising anxiety.

“Believe me, I’m two feet from the people I’m helping,” Mullaney said. “We have four [tax] preparers and two reviewers, and each of us has as many as two people with them. . . I wash my hands after every person I help.”

Mullaney said she recently traveled to Maryland to visit her daughter, who’d attended a conference in Seattle. “She sent me home with a bottle of Purell," she said. "And when I got home, she told me to shower and wash my clothes.”

Many seniors acknowledge they’re growing more concerned by the day and taking whatever precautions they can ― but they also insist they have to keep living their lives.

At her church, “the priest isn’t shaking hands with us now,” said 77-year-old Plymouth resident Betty Weeden. “We just put up the peace sign to one another.” At the same time, she said, “I’m not living in a fearful state. I just attended a blues concert at [Plymouth’s] Memorial Hall, and it was packed."

Marilyn Levine, 72, whose husband sits on the Plymouth board of health, said she’s “very concerned about being in large crowds” but continues taking meditation classes and teaching graceful aging at the active living center.

She said the pandemic has forced her to change habits.

“I’m very much a hugger and a hand-shaker,” Levine said. “But now I’m doing fist bumps and elbow bumps.” She still gets together with small groups of friends, but said, “As this continues, it’s something we think about.”

Others have already begun withdrawing from some activities. Plymouth resident Betty Clough, 78, stopped going to restaurants. She continues to work in the gift shop at the active living center, but worries about exchanging cash.

“We’re handling a lot of money," she said. "We’re touching and feeling things that a lot of other people have touched.”

The virus jitters have robbed Clough of a chance to take part in a cherished rite of passage: her great granddaughter’s first birthday party, which the child’s parents cancelled because of the public health crisis.

“I was disappointed," Clough said. “We hadn’t seen her since she was born. We’re just going to wait and see what happens.”

