I wasn’t sure if I was going to vomit or choke, so I gripped the sink and tried to calm down. The pain of the cough made my already sore throat even worse. It was Monday night, and I was going under the assumption that this was some kind of bad cold or seasonal flu.

Globe editors have verified the author of this story and are protecting the writer’s identity at that person’s request.

In fact, all I could do was assume because I couldn’t get a test for COVID-19. It seems that an asymptomatic NBA player can get tested for coronavirus, but someone displaying all symptoms of the virus cannot. Even people who attended a conference that became the epicenter of Massachusetts’s corona outbreak had difficulty getting tested.

Advertisement

How many others are out there like me? Sick? Unable to get tested? I’m afraid to know what the real coronavirus numbers must be. I’m quite sure that right now, in the United States, it’s easier to get arrested for jaywalking than it is to get tested for COVID-19.

My cough raged into the next day, along with clogged sinuses. My self-quarantine began Monday night. On Tuesday my cough and sinuses were joined by a fever. The fever came and went, something I’ve never experienced. I was fatigued and drained. I’d fall asleep, wake up to another startling headline or stock market crash, and then drift back to a feverish sleep.

I had never experienced flu like this before. I did the responsible thing and called my doctor. If this was COVID-19 then I should be tested. I’m not in a high-risk group, I’m under 60 and healthy, but I needed to tell those I had interacted with that they should self-quarantine or look for signs of the virus. I wasn’t being hysterical, I was being realistic.

Advertisement

I explained to the woman who answered the phone at Harvard Vanguard that I was displaying symptoms of coronavirus.

“Have you traveled to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy, or Iran in the past two weeks?” she asked. I said I had not.

I told her I had flown to Miami over the weekend, gone to a massive party where I was shoulder-to-shoulder in a confined space with hundreds of people, and then flown back to Boston.

“Has your fever hit 103 degrees?” she asked.

Thankfully it had not yet hit 103, but it was running high.

“Any shortness of breath?”

I told her about my coughing fit.

“OK, I’ll have a nurse call you.”

A few minutes later a nurse called, went through the same litany of questions, and told me that since I hadn’t been to the countries that were the hardest hit, I would not get tested.

“You should rest, take plenty of fluids, and take Advil or Motrin for your fever. It’s probably just the flu. Even if it was coronavirus we would tell you the same thing.”

I did as instructed and began binge-watching familiar, comfortable shows to ease my mind. There was no improvement the next day. Instead, my fever started approaching 102, I had the chills, my cough persisted, and my fatigue was worse.

I called the doctor’s office again on Wednesday and explained that I was worried because my fever had gone up and the other symptoms had not yet abated. I’m sure Harvard Vanguard, and all medical facilities, have been inundated with calls from people worried about coronavirus, but I felt as if I was being dismissed as a hypochondriac.

Advertisement

“Let’s see, you called yesterday, right?” the woman on the other side of the line said after I gave my name. “Your fever hasn’t hit 103? No shortness of breath?”

She told me if I came in, I could be treated for a cold or flu, but not coronavirus. I would not be tested. That seemed horrifically irresponsible. I was not about to stroll into a waiting room filled with people and start coughing in their vicinity. I needed to know if I had contracted COVID-19, but I didn’t need to know enough to put others in danger.

So when I see the number of cases being reported by the CDC, I’m thoroughly skeptical. It’s now Friday and I’m still fatigued and coughing. I’m not sure how much longer I’ll need to stay locked away. When I feel better, should I stay inside another two weeks? Can I catch it again? I have many more questions than answers.

I am fortunate enough that I can take sick time, and I can work at home. Millions of others don’t have the luxury to do so. If symptoms are dismissed as cold or flu, those who need to be physically at work will continue to go to work. I can’t blame them. I’m sure I would do the same if I had no other options for paying rent or putting food on the table.

Advertisement

At this stage I’m past worrying about toilet paper and hand sanitizer. It all seems trivial. I’m worried that the longer people don’t have access to testing, the longer it will be until this pandemic is under control. What you don’t know can hurt you, in addition to many, many others.