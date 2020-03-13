The Massachusetts Legislature can reduce those barriers by passing legislation, currently in the House Ways and Means Committee, to create a student loan bill of rights. The bill would establish a student loan ombudsman within the attorney general’s office to assist student loan borrowers in exploring repayment options, applying to income-driven plans, avoiding or getting out of default, and resolving disputes with loan servicers. The bill also would require student loan servicers to be licensed, allowing the state to combat abusive practices such as when servicers overcharge students or steer them into costlier repayment plans.

Josh Wright correctly observes that student loan default rates are concentrated among borrowers who owe less than $20,000, not among those with six-figure debt burdens ( “The real story on the $1.6 trillion student loan debt crisis,” Opinion, March 4). One reason is that, as Wright points out, the repayment process is complex, with many barriers to successful loan repayment.

While true equity in higher education will require a financial aid system that is much less reliant on student loans, passing the student loan bill of rights measure is a common-sense step the Legislature can take this session to ease the burden of student debt now.

Bob Hildreth

Founder

The Hildreth Institute

Boston

The Hildreth Institute is a nonprofit research and policy center dedicated to promoting access to higher education.





We can afford to wipe student loan debt off the books

Josh Wright offers some proposals that would alleviate some of the challenges posed to nearly 45 million Americans, but he leaves the problem unresolved. Since $1.5 trillion of this debt is held by the US government, the more radical and yet more practical solution would be to cancel that debt through the “compromise and settlement” authority that has existed since 1958.

Some will respond, “How will we pay for it?” — a question that was never asked when we chose to invade Iraq (whose costs are nearly $2 trillion, and still growing). And in response to that same question, when Trump’s tax cut bill (costs projected to fall between $1 trillion and $2 trillion) was proposed, the Republicans resorted to mythical supply-side arguments.

Debt forgiveness of this magnitude, on the other hand, would have positive macroeconomic effects: If students were released from sending checks to the government, the increased consumption would create more than 1.2 million new jobs and increase gross domestic product by more than $860 billion over the next 10 years. Instead of increasing the debt to benefit defense contractors and the wealthiest among us, it’s time to help millions of Americans who are struggling after having worked to educate themselves.

Derek Stolp

Sandwich







