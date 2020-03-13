The World Health Organization formally declared the coronavirus a “pandemic” last week.
The label seemed to capture the seriousness of the moment. But what, exactly, does it mean?
Well, it turns out there is no universal definition. But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nancy Messonnier laid out three basic criteria last month: a disease that causes illness or death; sustained person-to-person transmission; and worldwide spread of the disease.
