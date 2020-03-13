Re “Inside the Biogen outbreak” (Page A1, March 11): How could a company founded and staffed by biologists and epidemiologists have made the reckless decision to hold an international conference during this outbreak? As of Thursday, more than 70 percent of Massachusetts cases had come from that event, in addition to sending the virus to North Carolina and Indiana. The company’s inattention put lives at risk, will depress our local economy, and will cost our towns, states, and federal government enormous sums. At a time when we need more leadership and less ignorance on public health and science, scientists in prominent positions must make better decisions for the community.

Nicole Knobloch

Arlington





Seriously? Fifty out of 175 attendees at a conference develop flu-like symptoms in the setting of a worldwide viral epidemic, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health did not vigorously investigate and pursue testing? I don’t care what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for testing was at the time (a whole week or so ago). It goes against every principle of epidemiology and infection control. That was an insane decision. I hope it doesn’t cost lives.

Dr. Mary T. Blackwell

Dracut





A doctor, home sick, highlights a key area where US lags

You might think, given its phenomenal impact on lives and livelihoods, that clear information regarding the status of the Covid-19 epidemic would be at the very top of the list of essential information for those trying to mitigate this mess. But I have not seen — in this country — any clear attempt to get a critical piece of data for such calculations: a random or semi-random survey of the population for viral exposure.

I do believe that China, South Korea, and Italy have tested wide swaths of the population, even those without symptoms of respiratory infections. In the United States, testing remains limited to those in whom there is defined risk of infection — contact or travel. This is a mistake, I believe.

The infection is mild in younger people, and in this population group, close contact and food-sharing produce extremely rapid spread of infection. Given the very low frequency of serious infection in this group, many might be infected before anything comes to medical attention.

And there are other groups with potentially widespread infection. I am a 66-year-old doctor, home on Thursday because I have a cough with a little fever. No biggie, to be sure, and I won’t return to work until it’s history. But you out there should wonder whether there was any chance I had the bug. Right now, there is no way to get myself tested.

Dr. Daniel Levy

Northampton





Are hospitals prepared for worst-case scenarios?

Deanna Pan’s article noted that hospitals should be thinking now about what to do as the novel coronavirus goes viral (as viruses tend to do) and capacity is stretched (“Seven ways we can halt spread,” Page A1, March 12). In Wuhan, China, hospitals had to turn away people, even those with serious illnesses and injuries. Is there a Boston and regional plan for satellite treatment? Do those locations have supplies of bandages, IVs, respirators? Are there lists of health workers (maybe including retirees?) who could be called in an emergency?

While praying it doesn’t come to that here, I welcome any reporting the Globe can do on what’s being done by hospitals and state agencies to prepare for the worst.

Cecile Sandwen

Carlisle





New England states should coordinate their response to this crisis

It is obvious that the coronavirus, like a hurricane, spreads without regard to borders. At present, states are devising their responses independently. This may be reasonable for states with large land areas, but it makes little sense in New England, which combined would only be the 18th largest state. The six New England states should be working together, if they aren’t already, to pool resources and information and coordinate responses. The present patchwork of policies only adds to public confusion and inhibits mitigation measures. Waiting for leadership from the federal government is not enough.

Martin Ross

Rockport





Our death-phobic culture drives us to extremes

As an educator in the field of thanatology, the study of death, dying, and related subjects, I have known for a while that ours is a death-denying and death-phobic culture. We live our lives as if everyone dies but us, and subscribe to the notion that we all should live for as long as medically and financially possible. With this collective mind-set, corroborated by the medical establishment, how can we be expected to respond to the threat of the coronavirus with rationality and equilibrium? We can’t. We will respond instead with panic, self-protection, and fear of the “other” as a threat to our survival.

The possibility that we can contract Covid-19, get ill, and potentially die from this disease weakens our defenses against death and lets surface the true extent to which we have been in denial for most of our lives. Watch out where this could lead.

Might it be possible that we can accept the reality of Covid-19 as a wake-up call to examine our relationship to ourselves as mortal beings? Can such an examination bring new understanding and purpose to what it is to have a life that is finite?

Deborah Golden Alecson

Lenox