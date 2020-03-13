With the MIAA’s Board of Directors voting unanimously Thursday to cancel its championship games for basketball (Saturday) and hockey (Sunday) because of the coronavirus pandemic, state finalists for the respective sports will be named co-champions.
Boys’ hockey
Super 8: Arlington (19-1-4) and Pope Francis (16-5-2)
Division 1: Belmont (14-5-5) and Walpole (13-8-5)
Division 2: Canton (21-1-3) and Lincoln-Sudbury (20-3-2)
Division 3: Hanover (21-3-1) and Longmeadow (11-9-3)
Girls’ hockey
Division 1: Austin Prep (21-1-2) and Woburn (19-2-2).
Division 2: Canton (19-1-4) and Wellesley (22-1-0).
Boys’ basketball
Division 1: Lynn English (23-2) and Springfield Central (22-1)
Division 2: Whitman-Hanson (25-2) and Taconic (20-4)
Division 3: Burke (18-7) and Sutton (22-2)
Division 4: Abington (22-5) and Hopedale (20-4)
Girls’ basketball
Division 1: Andover (19-6) and Franklin (25-0).
Division 2: Foxborough (24-2) and Taconic (22-2).
Division 3: Hoosac Valley (18-6) and St. Mary’s of Lynn (25-2).
Division 4: Cathedral (21-4) and Maynard (20-4).
