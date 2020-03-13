The Henry tag wasn’t the only move Los Angeles made Friday. The team also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr . and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane , who were team captains. Davis also led the team in tackles last season.

The franchise announced it had put the non-exclusive franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry. General manager Tom Telesco said during the NFL scouting combine that the team was considering tagging Henry but is still hoping to sign him to a long-term extension.

The Los Angeles Chargers took another step toward solidifying their offense by placing the franchise tag on one of their top playmakers.

Henry was one of Philip Rivers’s most reliable targets last season, setting career highs with 55 receptions and 652 yards despite missing four games with a knee injury.

“I think he’s one of the better combo tight ends in the game as far as blocking and receiving, and just what he brings to the locker room in terms of his character and work ethic,” coach Anthony Lynn said during the combine.

If Henry had gotten to free agency, he likely would have been a top target of the Patriots, who are still trying to replace Rob Gronkowski’s production. Patriots tight ends had 37 catches for 419 yards and only two TDs in 2019.

Henry is averaging 12.6 yards per reception and has scored 17 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Chargers. The only knock on him has been his ability to remain healthy. Henry has missed games every year and was out for the 2018 regular season due to a knee injury.

Franchise tag numbers have not been announced, but the number for tight ends is likely to come in at $11 million. The new league year is still scheduled to begin Wednesday. A non-exclusive tag means Henry can negotiate with other teams, but the Chargers have the right to match any offer or receive two first-round picks if he goes to another team.

With the Chargers deciding to move on from Rivers, it remains to be seen who will be throwing passes to Henry. Tyrod Taylor is under contract for one more season but Los Angeles could add another quarterback either in free agency or the draft, where it has the sixth overall pick. Los Angeles made a move with its running game last week by signing running back Austin Ekeler to a four-year extension.

Mebane spent four seasons with the Chargers and was a team captain. He started 13 games last season with 47 tackles and a sack.

Davis came to Los Angeles last season after spending 14 seasons with Carolina. He started every game and had 112 tackles, which were his most since having 123 with the Panthers in 2013.

The releases of Mebane and Davi will result in $9.5 million in cap savings.

League bans in-person visits

The NFL is ending in-person visits between teams and draft prospects because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The league sent a memo to all 32 clubs saying the ban would go into effect until further notice at the end of the business day. The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, adds that teams will be permitted to conduct telephone and/or video conference interviews with prospects through the day before the draft. The NFL draft is currently scheduled to begin on April 23 in Las Vegas.

The league has told teams they must report all telephone and video conference calls with prospects to the NFL player personnel department upon completion. Each team is restricted to no more than three telephone or video conferences with an individual player per week, from Sunday through Saturday. Also, each call or video conference can last no longer than one hour.

The NFL also warned that any clubs that violate the restrictions would be subject to discipline from the league.

The decision by the league comes as many teams have pulled their coaches and scouting staffs from the road and limited many personnel to working from home.

“We have not taken this step lightly, but believe that it is most consistent with protecting the health of our club personnel, draft eligible players, and the public,” the memo said. “It also has the ancillary benefit of ensuring competitive equity.”

Jaguars tag DE Ngakoue

The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season.

It’s the non-exclusive tag, a one-year tender offer that equates to the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere. Ngakoue also could refuse to sign the tender and try to force a trade. He announced earlier this month that he no longer wants a long-term deal from the Jaguars.

The 24-year-old Ngakoue doesn’t believe the front office has shown him enough respect considering what he has done since joining the organization as a third-round draft pick in 2016. Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. He clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract. He made $2.025 million in 2019 — far less than other top playmakers at his position.

Ngakoue insisted the day after the season ended that he's “not going to play for pennies.” He had been seeking around $22 million a year to remain in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars don't seem to consider him a complete or elite defensive end worthy of that much annually.

Titans cut TE Walker

The Titans waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop. Injuries ended each of Walker’s last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. Walker, 35, played his last seven seasons with the Titans after being a fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2006. He caught 381 passes for 4,423 yards and 28 touchdown catches with Tennessee and has 504 catches for 5,888 yards and 36 TDs for his career. But he had to be carted off the field in the 2018 season opener with a broken right ankle and had only 21 receptions for 215 yards and two TDs last season before being placed on injured reserve after seven games … The Vikings, strapped for salary-cap space, terminated the contracts of two longtime starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The moves clear more than $18.5 million off the team’s salary cap. Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent in 2014. He was picked for two Pro Bowls as one of the league’s best run-stoppers. Rhodes, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013, became a full-time starter in his second year. He was picked for three Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017 … The Bengals released Cordy Glenn, severing ties with the left tackle who missed most of last season because of concussion and suspension. Cincinnati obtained Glenn, 30, from Buffalo in a trade before the 2018 season. He started 13 games that year, but suffered a concussion during preseason last year and missed the first six games. He was suspended for the seventh game after a disagreement with coach Zac Taylor’s staff over his status.