But in times like these there are others we look to as well: the leaders. And when we survey a sports landscape that continues to roil with the ramifications of this ongoing outbreak, new cancellations or postponements being announced seemingly on the hour, we’ve seen clear leaders emerge in some areas with just as obvious voids left in others. How history will judge the way each sport or each sport’s leader responded to current events will only be determined by time, but first steps are often the most important, because they are the most remembered. Leaders are forged by the circumstances they face, and in these unprecedented circumstances, some have certainly served us better than others.

And to all the helpers out there — the medical personnel, the lab technicians, the scientists working on treatments, test kit manufacturers — let us channel a little of Mr. Rogers and offer a hearty thank you for your aid in responding to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Noted philosopher Fred Rogers is remembered for this simple yet wise advice: When the world feels scary, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

As steps go, it was NBA commissioner Adam Silver who made the first bold one by suspending the NBA season, with his fellow in-season commissioner Gary Bettman quickly falling in line with the NHL, two sports that share so many of the same arenas getting the ball rolling. Meanwhile, Roger Goodell, NFL resident bumbler in chief, has unsurprisingly remained publicly silent. Major League baseball, with most teams still centered in Florida or Arizona, suspended spring training.

Power five basketball stumbled through their conference tournaments — two Big East teams were actually pulled off the court at halftime — until the NCAA finally stepped in and canceled March Madness (but only after planning to play the tournament in empty arenas). Golf played on as normal, then planned to play on without fans, then finally stopped playing altogether.

Silver’s decision marks the indisputable tipping point in the sports world’s willingness to make drastic changes toward flattening the curve of viral transmission, and even if he was moved into action because Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, knocking over that first domino proved vital to spurring change across the sports board. Hindsight might say action could have been taken even earlier, but it remains so important nonetheless. When the sports world speaks, and especially when it speaks with what is essentially one voice, the nation listens in ways it otherwise doesn’t. These past few days have made people listen.

“When the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and the PGA Tour started canceling events, it really did signal to the public that this issue is serious,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said in a conference call with reporters Friday. “There’s no playbook. Those of us with the Red Sox are guided by one thing right now: Public safety.”

Chaim Bloom echoed the same sentiment: “We know a lot of people look to sports and to the Red Sox for a pick-me-up in tough times and it pains us that right now we’re not able to provide that. We look forward to being part of the healing when we can do that, but right now as Sam said, public safety is No. 1.”

History should look at sports kindly, not only for acknowledging that reality so readily, but for pushing other sectors of society toward understanding it as well. Across those head-spinning days that we watched the sports world change so much, there was just no way the rest of the country could ignore it. With them leading the way, our understanding of social distance as a tool against the spread of the virus reached a much wider audience, resetting the course of a nation that hadn’t seemed all that willing or ready to see the full scope of the danger.

As usual, the jury is still out on the NFL, where days of silence from Goodell and the league office is about what we expected from the most tone-deaf league of them all. While sports comes to its screeching halt everywhere, NFL free agency is still set to open on Tuesday.

I guess business can be conducted on the phone, but is that the look the NFL is going for? Business as usual? Goodell has yet to say anything publicly about any changes to the league calendar, including the April 23 draft, or what, if any, contingencies or plans he has in place for franchises facing travel restrictions that directly impact the way they’ve always prepared for both free agency and the draft. Also, individual teams have been left to make decisions about their own employees, most of them pulling scouts off the road and many restricting access to their facilities.

Where Goodell has stalled, others have led. Rory McIlroy, longtime golfer, woke up his sport’s leaders with comments after that first round of the Players Championship, when golf was still insisting on its own version of business as usual.

“It's going to get worse before it gets better,” McIlroy said. “I think it's a hard one because you look at volunteers out here and a lot of volunteers are in their 60s and 70s and retired, and you don't want someone that's got the virus that passes it on to them and then they're susceptible. For me, my mother's got respiratory issues and I certainly don't want to get something and pass it on to her and all of a sudden there's some sort of complication.”

Hours later, the event was canceled.

Eventually, our games will return, leading the way in recovery much like they once led the way for change. Well, at least some of them anyway.





Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.