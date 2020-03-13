How soon remains unclear. But science tells us there is an end, somewhere, as long as we keep taking care of ourselves and each other.

Ideally, if concerned citizens remain actively cautious, COVID-19 will soon be contained to the point we can have our lives back.

So here’s a sunny-side-up, coffee-mug-topped-off view from the hockey corner of the world: The NHL could actually benefit from a short break.

If it lasts a few weeks, the Great Pause of 2020 might be OK for the NHL. Unexpected time without games and practices could offer valuable rest and recovery time for players who have pounded through approximately 85 percent of their season. They will be rusty upon return, but not cripplingly so.

Some feet-up time would benefit the Bruins, whose soon-to-be-43-year-old captain, Zdeno Chara, was averaging 21 minutes, 1 second of ice time before the layoff, and whose top two centers, 34-year-old Patrice Bergeron and 33-year-old David Krejci, have dealt with nagging injuries for several seasons. Netminder Tuukka Rask, 33, said last week his managed workload (41 starts) has left him fresh, but a bit more rest can’t hurt.

If the break lasts a few months, or longer … we sail deeper into uncharted waters. It will start to look like a mini-offseason. When they take extended breaks, players’ hands grow dull. Their skating legs weaken. Goalies lose their puck-tracking sharpness.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league wants to award the Stanley Cup at the end of this season, whatever is left of it. As club and league executives teleconferenced with each other Thursday and Friday, players were at home awaiting further instruction.

The Bruins’ media relations department did not make team president Cam Neely or general manager Don Sweeney available to the media, referring inquiries to the brief series of similar statements the team released Thursday.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told TSN on Friday that the "general expectation is that players willl remain in their club’s home cities absent unusual circumstances.” A player who was recently called up from the minors and does not live in the area permanently, for example, would be permitted to go home.

Daly said the next step — still TBD — is a return to currently-closed practice facilities for voluntary, small-group skates, similar to captains’ practices at the beginning of training camp.

"At this point, I'm not in a position to say when that will be," Daly told TSN. "We will see how the next week or so plays out."

Daly said there will not be mandatory testing for players, only testing on those with symptoms, "as appropriate."

The league is recommending players not work out on the ice "during this initial phase of the pause," Daly said. “Once we move into the next phase," he said, and players are "training" to resume play, they will work out on a more standard schedule. During the pause, he told The Athletic, players will be paid.

It’s difficult not to think of hourly workers, both in buildings and nearby, and those who make their living by serving big crowds at this time of year. As of Friday afternoon, TD Garden and Delaware North, both helmed by Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs and his family, had not announced whether they would pay employees who can’t clock in (some of their peers, like Mark Cuban of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, said they would pay workers their usual rates). Around the refurbished Hub on Causeway, local businesses were bracing for a tough stretch.

On the ice, the Bruins seem as well-suited as any team to navigate this unprecedented stretch. They have one of the most experienced groups in hockey, one that returns largely intact from last year. The leadership (Chara, Bergeron and Co.) has been in place for several years, battled through long playoff runs and taken international trips together. Players are comfortable communicating with each other and their bosses.

This is not like the layoff before last year’s Stanley Cup Final, when the Bruins had 10 days between games. They were practicing that whole time. For now, they are resting and healing as best they can (without access to the top-flight treatment they enjoy at Warrior Ice Arena), and trying to keep the blood flowing.

Even newcomers Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase, both of whom arrived from Anaheim late last month, came here knowing a few faces. Chris Wagner, who played with both on the Ducks, and David Pastrnak (a Czech junior teammate of Kase’s) have likely been in contact.

Perhaps Ritchie and Kase could hold a video chat session with Krejci, their potential center. Gotta do something to fill the time.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports