Instead, the NFL will allow teams to schedule up to three phone or video calls with draft prospects per week, with a maximum length of one hour. The calls cannot interfere with a prospect’s school schedule.

This means that teams will no longer be able to host 30 draft prospects on official visits to the team facilities. Team personnel are also not allowed to travel to any location, including universities, to speak with prospects.

The NFL has not yet decided whether to move forward as planned with the NFL Draft, which is set to be held April 23-25 in Last Vegas. But on Friday the league office sent a memo to all 32 teams advising them that all pre-draft travel has been canceled, and that teams or individuals will be punished for violating the rules.

“Any club personnel who violate any of the above restrictions will be subject to League discipline,” the memo stated.

The official visits are an important part of the pre-draft process. The day-long visits allow the teams to get to know the player on a personnel level, to dig deeper on any prospects with red flags, and to let their medical staff take a closer look at the players.

The pre-draft visits usually begin around April 1. But the Miami Dolphins, perhaps anticipating that the NFL could shut down pre-draft travel, managed to sneak Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins and Utah quarterback Jordan Love in for official visits on Thursday and Friday, before the NFL banned all travel.

The league will also work with its competition committee and organizers of the NFL Combine to collect and disseminate medical information of draft prospects.

“We have not taken this step lightly but believe that it is most consistent with protecting the health of our club personnel, draft eligible players, and the public,” the memo stated. “It also has the ancillary benefit of ensuring competitive equity.”

On Thursday the NFL canceled two local combines scheduled for later this month, and its annual owners meetings, which were set for March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla. The NFL has not yet changed the schedule for the start of free agency and the new league year, which is currently set for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

