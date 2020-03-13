▪ All Red Sox employees, with the exception of security, have been advised to work at home and not come to Fenway. They’re beginning a three-day process to disinfect the entire ballpark.

Here’s what they had to say:

Red Sox leadership held a conference call on Friday afternoon in the wake of the MLB season being pushed back at least two weeks due to coronavirus.

▪ Kennedy said that people have been sent home from Red Sox camp who were sick, but that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, Kennedy acknowledged, 'there feels like a sense of inevitability" that someone employed by the Red Sox will contract the virus.

▪ Kennedy said the Red Sox will “do what we can to support our employees” but that they haven’t made a decision on if hourly employees will be compensated despite the loss of work.

▪ Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Red Sox players are welcome to leave JetBlue Park, or they can stay and workout at the spring training complex.

▪ Bloom said the Red Sox are working on how to support minor league players, who can leave camp if they want. “We want to make sure that staying (in Fort Myers) is a good option ... we feel a responsibility for them."

▪ President/CEO Sam Kennedy called the situation “unprecedented,” and said the team is trying to use common sense and stress human safety.

▪ Kennedy said MLB is working on a variety of contingency plans for 2020.





