Before Friday morning’s announcement regarding the postponement, South Boston’s L Street Running Club was among the local groups that canceled marathon training runs for the foreseeable future. Somerville Road Runners, too, has temporarily canceled all weekly runs, according to their website . As has Boston Midnight Runners .

“I was 12 weeks or so into my training,” Front said. "The middle of it is always the grind, but you see the light at the end of the tunnel. I’ll probably dial it back down to maintenance mode.”

Tasmyn Front had planned on running her first Boston Marathon this April, but the 51-year-old from St. Louis is among the throngs of runners who will have to put training on hold. She qualified for the race and was hitting her training stride before the race was postponed until Sept. 14.

Advertisement

Paul Falcetta, president of the L Street Running Club, is working on a training schedule from May 31-Sept. 14 where they will “start from scratch.”

“I think the BAA did the running community a big favor by postponing the race,” said Hal Higdon, author of the book “Marathon.” “In some respects, the BAA protected a large number of runners from some dire consequences, although I know it is very disappointing for the runners.”

Ty Velde plans to run his 19th straight Boston Marathon this year. The 47-year-old Needham resident typically trains by himself and will represent Stepping Strong from Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

"I did a training run this morning remotely hoping, and I still plan on keeping my mileage up,” Velde said. “I’m still kind of running all the time, but really it will force me to reset my training in the June time frame.”

Training in the summer provides challenges, especially for local runners who are used to much different conditions.

Advertisement

“It’s the heat more than anything,” Velde said. “For me personally, it’s doing my runs much earlier. You structure your time frame to avoid the midday heat.”

Higdon said training in different conditions for local runners will make them better.

“Runners need to slow down, particularly on the really warm days, they need to hydrate intelligently,” he said. “The runners who have postponed their moments of glory for six months can become better runners.”

Front heads a local running group that is continuing group training in packs of 10 to 30 — for now. She doesn’t think group running will stop unless there’s something “drastic” or further restrictions from authorities.

“It’s still small enough that I think we’ll be OK to keep going,” Front said. “Right now we all probably just need to get out and keep moving.”

Julia Gregory, 24, is a former Boston College track runner representing the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation charity team and is training for her first marathon. The Concord resident is running in memory of her cousin Joe Kenney, who would’ve been 25 years old April 20. She said group training runs seem unlikely. Many are taking a step back from training; she may not.

"I know there’s talk that, if possible, and if coronavirus is cleared up by, then people might still run the distance on April 20, because it’s never been canceled before,” Gregory said.

Advertisement

“I think if it was safe enough, a lot of this depends on what the city chooses to do. If we’re not on lockdown, I’d love to be a part of it because of the tradition.”