The UFC hasn't canceled any competitions, even those previously scheduled for areas where large gatherings are now banned. Instead, the promotion has moved events scheduled for March 28 in Columbus, Ohio, and April 11 in Portland, Oregon, to the new UFC Apex complex in Las Vegas, where it has a small arena and television production capabilities.

While leagues and organizers across sports canceled or delayed competition this week, the UFC proceeded with its plans to hold a fan-free event Saturday night in Brasilia, Brazil. Next weekend, the promotion still plans to stage a full fight card with fans inside London's O2 Arena.

Advertisement

UFC president Dana White attributes his decision to go against the sports world’s collective mind-set partly to a conversation Thursday with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. White and Trump are longtime friends and business associates.

“I talked to the president and the vice president of the United States about this," White said on ESPN, his promotion's broadcast partner. "They’re taking this very serious. They’re saying, ‘Be cautious, be careful, but live your life and stop panicking.’ Everybody is panicking, and instead of panicking, we’re actually getting out there and working with doctors and health officials and the government to figure out how we can keep the sport safe and how we can continue to put on events.”

The UFC won't have fans in the stands, but the competition will go on — and more importantly to the fighters, they'll get paid in a sport with no financial compensation unless a fight actually takes place.

White said the UFC will monitor its fighters for symptoms of coronavirus before allowing them to compete.

“We’re always looking out for the health and safety of our fans, our athletes, whatever it might be,” White said. “This thing going on, we’re going to do the same thing. We’re going to make sure that two healthy athletes are competing, and these guys are good to go.”

Advertisement



