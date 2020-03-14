"The fact that I’m able to create something that is completely new, something that is completely unique, and something that can only be created by me from my perspective of the world is something that just always had so much appeal for me,” Serenko said by phone.

Three mice balancing at the top of a staircase, peering into the darkness before them. That’s the mental image that propelled Elena Serenko, 17, to create “The Doll of Wickerwood Mansion.” Serenko’s 17-page comic book earned an American Visions nomination in this year’s Massachusetts Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. American Visions is the highest honor recognizing Massachusetts students for proficiency in visual arts. Another five students received American Voices nominations, honoring the quality of their writing skills.

Illustrated and written entirely by Serenko, the comic tells the story of mice living in an abandoned manor. They keep their lives busy (and bright) by tending to a candlestick garden, until one day a gust of wind sweeps their abode with total darkness. In the past, a doll master named Wickerwood inhabited the mice’s very house, a place that was plagued by a terrible monster. Wickerwood responded by building a labyrinth to contain the beast, affixing a doll at the center to welcome light. Now the mice set out to find the doll with hopes or re-illuminating their lives.

The story originated as a project for Serenko’s senior English class at Lexington High School. She later decided to develop the story into a visual project, collaborating with English teacher Christina Rausa and graphic design teacher Monique Harris Schramme. Though Serenko enjoys working with other media such as sculpture and pen and ink drawing, she chose the comic book format with hopes of connecting with children.

“In a lot of children’s media and young media, we feel like we have to censor it and we feel like we can’t expose young children to darker themes,” Serenko said. “I want to create something beautiful that can show children how to interact with each other, show them how to mourn, show them how to laugh, and show them how to connect.”

Serenko’s comic traverses failure, disappointment, even death. “With the mice, I based them off this very vulnerable, abstract idea of looking for help and seeking guidance to the point that it ends up paralyzing you,” she said.

Cindy Zeng's digital painting “Rust Moonlight." CINDY ZENG/MASSACHUSETTS SCHOLASTIC ART AND WRITING AWARDS

There are countless women — naked, screeching, and screaming — in Cindy Zeng’s “Rust Moonlight.” They weep and wallow. They stretch their arms and drag their legs. They circle a pool of green and maroon clouds, swirling in front of the moon.

The key emotion? “I always focus on the theme of pain,” said Zeng, 18, a junior at Cushing Academy. “Painting is a way for me to hide from reality. If I paint my most painful things, they won’t happen to me.” Zeng’s digital painting also landed an American Visions nomination in this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

A native of Southeast China, Zeng started exploring art as a 5- or 6-year-old. Experimenting with paints and brushes was a respite from math and history, subjects she quickly grew “bored with.” Three years ago, Zeng transferred to Cushing, an application-only high school in Ashburnham where she is free to explore her artistic interests.

Zeng’s influences include favorite artists like Gustav Klimt and Reuven Rubin. And when she travels home for the summer, there’s an art teacher in China who keeps pushing her to dabble with new forms. That’s how Zeng discovered digital painting. With an unlimited slate of brushes and colors, Zeng created “Rust Moonlight” over a two-day span in her dorm room last fall. “It was one of the first times I tried digital painting, using different brushes and touches and angles,” she said by phone.

Since 1923, Scholastic’s national awards have recognized top talent in grades 7 through 12. The Massachusetts Scholastic Art and Writing Awards are sponsored by the Boston Globe Foundation in collaboration with School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University. In addition to Serenko and Zeng, the year’s other American Visions nominees include Daria Adamczyk, Julia Kelley, and Yuemeng Wu.

“Any kind of recognition for student artists is amazing,” said Serenko, a graduating senior with her eye on art schools. “I think you hear a lot of horror stories about the art industry. ... But once you get that recognition and that ‘You can do it’ from an outside source and not just all from the inside, that’s really helpful.”

With graduation a little farther off, Zeng is certain of just one thing: “I want to be an artist.” With a love for illustration, painting, and ceramics alike, she is unsure of what her major will be.

But with a Scholastic win under her belt, there are options galore.