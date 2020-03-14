French Prime minister Edouard Philippe announced that France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and retail shops that are not essential, starting Sunday, to face the accelerated spread of the coronavirus in the country.

He said grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other public services including transports will be allowed to remain open.

French authorities had already shut down all schools, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and advised people to limit their social life. Philippe said these measures were “not well implemented.”