French Prime minister Edouard Philippe announced that France is shutting down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and retail shops that are not essential, starting Sunday, to face the accelerated spread of the coronavirus in the country.
He said grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and other public services including transports will be allowed to remain open.
French authorities had already shut down all schools, banned gatherings of more than 100 people and advised people to limit their social life. Philippe said these measures were “not well implemented.”
“We must show all together more discipline,” he added.
Philippe confirmed that nationwide municipal elections are maintained on Sunday but with special measures to keep people at a safe distance and clean shared material.
Advertisement
Health authorities said more that 4,500 cases have been confirmed in France on Saturday, including 91 deaths.
The world’s coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 5,700. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness. The vast majority recover.