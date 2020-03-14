Casinos in other states have been closing and scaling back programming as society largely shuts down in an attempt to contain the virus. Rhode Island said it would close its two casinos for a week starting Saturday.

The commission said it would hold an emergency meeting to discuss the “operational status” of Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park in light of the outbreak of the virus, known as Covid-19.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is set to vote in a rare Saturday morning session on the status of the state’s three casinos amid the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting follows Governor Charlie Baker’s Friday afternoon order banning public gatherings of 250 or more people as the state attempts to contain the illness. That order had left the door open for the casinos’ gambling floors to remain open ― though it did not allow the facilities to hold large conferences, concerts, or other events in individual rooms.

One high-profile case of the viral illness emerged on Thursday, when the commission and Encore disclosed that a person who visited the Everett resort March 5 later tested positive for Covid-19. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed that person was Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Both the casino and the commission said that they had consulted state public health authorities, who advised them that the visitor was not symptomatic at the time and that there was little risk to the public. The commission said he interacted with seven people, who had been identified and alerted.

The casinos have said they were aggressively cleaning, sanitizing, and wiping down surfaces. They have instructed employees to stay home when sick. They have cancelled large events. Encore has been taking the temperature of guests who showed respiratory symptoms, and it closed its buffet and nightclub.

