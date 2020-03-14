I’m getting married. My parents have been divorced for more than 13 years, and I want to invite my mother’s boyfriend of three years. But my father, who was verbally and physically abusive to my mom, has a huge issue with me wanting to invite her boyfriend. I don’t want my dad to get his feelings hurt — even though he put us through a lot, he is still my dad — but I don’t think my mom’s boyfriend should be disinvited. If I invite them both, though, I worry my dad would try to harm my mom’s boyfriend. How do I have a peaceful, serene wedding day without hurting my dad’s feelings?

Anonymous / Boston

You can have a perfectly peaceful wedding without hurting your father’s feelings. All you have to do is allow him to continue to abuse your mother and the people she loves. See how simple that was?

Because that’s your choice, love. That’s the choice he’s put in front of you. And my oh my, he has done a job on your head. You are actually questioning what to do in a scenario where you cannot invite two men to the same event for fear that one would try to physically harm the other. Think about that, E.L.!

It doesn’t matter whether your father’s feelings are hurt. You cannot invite a person to an event if that person is literally a threat to other guests. Disinviting the threatened guest is not the answer: You don’t punish victims for the bad behavior of abusers. The fact that he is your father — well, that’s nice that it means something to you. It doesn’t seem to mean much to him, if he treats your special day as nothing but an opportunity to further torment you or your mother.

I am glad that your mother escaped and found a good man. I want good things for your family.

To that end, your father can’t be invited to this wedding. And you must get whatever help you need to enforce that decision on a practical and, more importantly, psychological level.

