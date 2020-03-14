When I hung up, I realized my wife, Juliet, had begun to cry. The reason for the call was to let our 37-year-old daughter know that we were giving up our landline — a number we’d had a year longer than we’d had her — to go cell-only. We had talked about it on and off for months and finally made the decision to cut the cord. While a few family members still call the landline, almost always from their cellphones, the vast majority of the calls are robocalls trying to get us to buy something or vote for someone. Why continue to pay a monthly fee for this irritating “service”?

We got her voice mail, and it wasn’t the usual greeting, but instead a robotic voice telling us to please leave a message, followed by a string of digits. It wasn’t Emily’s voice, but the numbers were correct, so we left our usual cheerful message, sending hugs and kisses to Emily, her husband, James, his son Tristan, and our two granddaughters, Trudy and Faye.

So when I heard Juliet’s first few sobs, I thought she was “play acting,” as her father would have put it. I quickly realized she wasn’t, and reached across the kitchen table to put my hand on her forearm.

“It just hit me — all the news we’ve received on this phone,” she said. “The graduations, the births, the deaths, the people calling just to say hello and tell us their news. The last time I talked with my sister before she died, it was on this phone.”

I got it. We both recently turned 70 and, like many people at our age, we’re trying to downsize. Our home is 2,000 square feet, modest by today’s standards, but we really only use five of the eight rooms. We’re thinking, pretty much constantly, what do we say goodbye to next?

The problem is, virtually everything we own has a story, with the possible exception of the new coffee maker and toaster oven. The pine side table my father-in-law made with his own hands. The Waterford crystal vase I brought home to my mom after visiting Ireland. The big schoolroom chalkboard in the kitchen we bought for $6 at a tag sale — When? Late ’70s? — that has borne thousands of notes and messages, and that is still the first thing family and friends check on coming into the house.

How do we jettison stuff that represents, even embodies in some way, the people we love? We don’t know yet. But we do know it isn’t going to be easy, as this phone experience was making clear.

We collected ourselves and made the second call to our older daughter, Kate, who lives in Boston with her family. Thankfully, she answered.

On speaker, we told her our phone news. She was surprised — Whoa! — but agreed it made perfect sense. We went on to our usual exchange of news and comments on recent events and, feeling pleasantly back to normal, said our goodbyes. We sent hugs and kisses to Kate, her husband, Cyrus, their daughters Tala and Maya, and Nelson, the dog.

And then, for the last time, we put the phone back in its cradle.

