Q. I’m dating someone and it seems fairly serious. We met on Tinder, have been talking since October, and started dating for real a little over a month ago. We do things that feel couple-y to me: a standing weekly date to watch a show together, I sleep over at least once a week, we see each other almost every day, and we text constantly.

The other day, I asked if we could define this relationship. She told me she doesn’t want to feel trapped and wants to be able to go on dates with other people. She’s still on Tinder, which I didn’t know until then.

I really crave exclusivity. My marriage ended after an affair and it’s important to me to feel secure, safe, and like I’m a priority. But sometimes I feel like I’m a possessive jerk, asking her for exclusivity.

She says she needs a while, and won’t say what that means. My friends think she’s leading me on. I genuinely don’t know what to do. I’ve never been in this position when trying to define a relationship. She says she likes me a lot but won’t commit, and that makes me feel like trash. Do I stick this out or do I eject now?

– Eject?

A. If you’re feeling like trash, eject.That was the word that did it for me. Trash.

At first I thought, Well, it’s only been a month. Let’s give this a little time. After all, there can be a lot of stops and starts at the beginning of a relationship. It might take people a while to be in it together, for the same reasons.

But you’ve been communicating with this woman since October. You’re in each other’s lives every day. She seems to be all in, but then . . . she’s not. That’s confusing.

You don’t say much about why this relationship is so great. You spend a lot of time with her, and she’s given you a routine (a show to watch, texts to send, sleepovers, etc.), but . . . how is your time together? Some letter writers get straight to the problem and forget to explain why they’re in the relationship to begin with.

That’s probably what happened here, but I do hope you think about how this woman makes you feel and why you’re fighting for her. The routine is nice, but you need to evaluate the companionship. That might make it easier to stay — or go.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I really crave exclusivity. You know there’s like a gazillion women out there who would treasure this quality, right? PMCD101

I’ll only date one person at a time, and if I was seeing someone frequently after talking for several months, I’d want to be exclusive. It’s a bit of a red flag that she’s not at that point. GOODFORTHEM

Maybe you should figure out what’s so attractive about someone who will only give you so much. MARYORRHODA

I wouldn’t say she’s leading you on; she just wants to keep her options open right now. She’s told you exactly where she stands. – RICH1273-

So is Tinder the place to find people interested in exclusive relationships? THE_BRIDE

Catch Season 3 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast. Get it at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.