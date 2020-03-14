I had a strong reaction to P. Carl’s story about how driving in Boston turned him into a “macho lunatic” (“Driving as a Man,” February 2). I recognized myself in that story so much I had to laugh. I’d usually start to feel the first inkling of road rage within 60 seconds of starting my ignition. Two winters ago I gave up my car and started biking or taking the train to work. Is it ideal? No. Does it take longer than driving? Yes. But is my life measurably better? There’s no question. Now during my commute, I’m either 1) biking and getting great exercise, or 2) riding the train and getting the opportunity to read a book, learn a language through an app, or listen to a podcast.

Tim McCool, Boston

Excellent article on a subject that women know all too well: White Anglo-Saxon males are privileged for the mere fact that they are white Anglo-Saxon males.

Cindy Hemenway, Stoneham

Carl is biased against public transportation and the people who use it. He describes [train commuters] as having “sweaty bodies.” He describes trains as “overcrowded and filthy.” Like roads during rush hour, trains sometimes crowd. Often, however, each person has a seat and enjoys a quiet moment to read or listen to music. There is a contrast to the road rage he describes. I recommend he exit his vehicle, and lose the stereotypes. They create an anti-transit, pro-car sentiment at a time of global warming and congested highways — when we desperately need the opposite.

Brook Wiers, Boston

Let There Be Light

I am always surprised to see these cozy redos (Your Home: Design Makeovers issue, February 9) and there is not a lamp to be seen. Don’t any of these people curl up with a book? Read to their kids?

Donna Sullivan, Brookfield

Fashion Forward

I am writing this through tears (of laughter), having just finished Beth Teitell’s Kicker piece on the perils of fantasy fashion (“Dressing with Style in Middle Age? Sheer Terror,” February 9). As a woman somewhat beyond middle age (OK, there’s a lot of distance between 40 and me), I have occasionally fallen into the chasm between my vision of myself and the actual one in the mirror. More than once I’ve been pulled back from the brink of an embarrassing mistake by the memory of my mother’s words uttered upon spotting a woman inappropriately outfitted: “Mutton dressed as lamb, darling.” Now I must go and wrestle with the stuck zipper on my puffer jacket.

Barbara Donlon, Winchester

A Societal Shift

I really appreciate Robin Abrahams’s point of view, and her struggle with the changes in society (“Missed Conduct,” February 9). Somehow when baseball hats can be worn backward anywhere, when people are told it is fashionable to wear pre-stressed jeans, and when it is not expected for men to wear a jacket and tie to a funeral, it seems as if the time to learn which side of the plate the fork is placed and what type of housewarming gift is appropriate is long gone. However, and she addresses this topic, it has become more serious: Common decency has been replaced by more frequent acts of road rage, gun violence, and a general “us vs. them” environment. Let’s hope and work for some better behavior that she can applaud and comment on.

Stephen Krom, Swampscott

