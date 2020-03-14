LOT SIZE 0.95 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $630,000 in 2008

PROS This 1958 Colonial is a short walk to schools and Buckmaster Pond. To the right of the foyer is a long living room with a gas fireplace. To the left, past a powder room, is the eat-in kitchen. A dining room in back leads to a sunny family room; sliders open to a big deck and an expansive, level backyard. A breezeway connects the kitchen, deck, and the two-car garage, while the walk-out basement includes a den with fireplace. Upstairs there are two bathrooms, a laundry closet, and four bedrooms — including a master with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a walk-in closet. CONS Could use some cosmetic updates.

Mariam Priestley, BHHS Town and Country, 508-308-0151, mariam.priestley@gmail.com

$1,279,000

36 HIGH STREET / WINCHESTER

SQUARE FEET 3,482

LOT SIZE 0.37 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 4 full

LAST SOLD FOR $25,000 in 1983

PROS Across from an elementary school, this stately 1925 Colonial sits sideways on a horseshoe driveway. Enter through a mudroom into the kitchen with stainless double oven, stone counters, and Shaker-style cherry cabinets. Continue to the dining room, or cross the center hall (with nearby bath) to a large living room. The fireplace is flanked by built-ins and French doors leading to an elegant sunroom. Up a split staircase are three bedrooms, including an en suite master, plus an updated bath. The third floor holds two more bedrooms, one with a sweet window seat, plus a bath with claw-foot tub. CONS Under agreement.

Kim Covino, Leading Edge Real Estate, 781-249-3854, kimcovino.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.