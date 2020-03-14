“The second change is that clinicians can submit a single swab, rather than the previous two swabs. That will speed up the testing capability at our state lab,” she said.

“The first change is that clinicians no longer need to receive testing approval from the state lab prior to submitting specimens for patients that meet particular criteria," Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders said at a State House press conference.

Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials announced Saturday morning that the state has made two significant changes intended to speed up coronavirus testing of Massachusetts residents.

As of Friday, Sudders said, the state lab had tested 475 patients.

“Far more people are going to get tested over the next several weeks,” Baker said.

Baker also said he was setting up a coronavirus command center, aimed at expanding testing capacity and distribution and responding quickly to the needs of Massachusetts communities.

The center, led by Sudders, will coordinate the responses of numerous branches of state government, including labor, transportation, education, and public safety agencies.

Sudders said Saturday she would focus on expanding testing, contingency planning and supply chain vulnerabilities.

Asked about Attorney General Maura Healey’s criticism of the state testing, Baker said: “We said for the past several weeks that we are deeply concerned about the lack of a response from Washington to make it possible for states like ours to dramatically expand our testing criteria and our testing capacity."

He continued: "The recent changes from the CDC with respect to testing criteria, which we just implemented, and the availability now of other labs ... to be able to test will dramatically increase our ability to test and that’s a really good thing. So I think in some respects we have a long way to go on this, but the feds do seem to be getting much better at providing a path for states like ours to test a lot more people.”

Baker also responded to questions about why he hasn’t ordered all Massachusetts schools shut down, even as some communities, including Boston, have decided to close their schools for extended periods.

The governor said schools in which a student or parent has tested positive should close for two weeks but, if not, they should be open. Many schools have adopted that guidance, he said, but other have gone in a different direction. “People are making decisions based on the guidance the get from the experts ... at this time,” he said.

Baker, surrounded by his entire Cabinet, sought to project calm amid growing worries among residents on a number of fronts.

“There is no shortage of food or dry goods at our stores,” he said. “Some shelves in some stores have been bare ... but guess what, they weren’t bare the next morning."

He cautioned against hoarding. "Filling your basement with two years worth of canned soup just means your neighbors ... will have to go without," the governor noted.





























































































