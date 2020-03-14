On that day, she was not among the women, known as the Philadelphia 11, who were ordained. Indeed, she herself had not yet felt called to the ministry, but 14 years later she made history when she was elected suffragan bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts.

In a sign of what lay ahead, Barbara Clementine Harris carried a cross at the front of the procession entering a Philadelphia church in 1974 for a ceremony in which 11 women were ordained to the Episcopal priesthood — an action not yet authorized by the denomination’s leadership, which didn’t allow women’s ordinations until two years later.

Advertisement

Bishop Harris, the first woman to be consecrated a bishop in the worldwide Anglican Communion, died Friday night in Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, the diocese announced. She was 89.

“Bishop Harris was not large of physical stature. In fact, the opposite," Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, said in a statement.

Yet Bishop Harris “was larger than life because she lived it fully with her God and with us,” he added. “She did it by actually living the love of God that Jesus taught us about. She did it walking the lonesome valley of leadership, paving a way for so many of us whose way had been blocked. She did it lifting her voice for those who had no voice. She did it with a joke, a whispered word, a secret joy in spite of anything that got in her way, including death. No wonder she titled her memoir, ‘Hallelujah, Anyhow!’ ”

Her election in September 1988 as suffragan, or assistant bishop, and her consecration in a ceremony the following February in what was is now the Hynes Convention Center, was cause for joyous celebration.

“You don’t set out in life to be a bishop. At least I didn’t,” Bishop Harris told the Globe in 1998.

Advertisement

By becoming the first female bishop, she broke the gender barrier for that title all major branches of Christianity that trace their bishops as successors to Christ’s apostles.

"Our hearts are truly heavy at the loss of one who has been a faithful and altogether irrepressible companion, pastor and inspiration to us in the Diocese of Massachusetts for 31 years,” the Right Rev. Alan M. Gates, bishop of the diocese, said in a statement posted on the diocese’s website.

One of three children, Bishop Harris was born in Philadelphia on June 12, 1930, a daughter of Walter Harris, who worked in a steel mill, and Beatrice Price, a classical pianist who was the organist and choir director at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.

After high school, Bishop Harris had worked in a public relations firm in Philadelphia and as community relations manager for Sun Oil Co.

A civil rights activist, she had registered voters in Mississippi and participated in the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery.

Bishop Harris switched from St. Luke’s to the more activist Church of the Advocate, where the women known as the Philadelphia 11 would be ordained in 1974. While continuing to work full time, she began studying for the ministry at night.

Her marriage, in the early 1960s, ended in divorce. That also made her a non-traditional choice for bishop, as did her lack of a college degree and formal seminary training.

Advertisement

Before becoming an Episcopal priest, she had an active lay ministry, including counseling prisoners. Being ordained a deacon in 1979, and a priest the following year, were steps she didn’t take lightly.

“I struggled against it for a long time. I didn’t feel that I was a worthy candidate,” she said in 1998 during a Globe interview in her office in the diocesan headquarters. “A friend of mine who was a priest and is now a bishop said, ‘God does not call those who are worthy; he makes worthy those who are called.’ That helped.”

In being elevated to the role of bishop, she had faced opposition by those who objected to women in the priesthood and women in church leadership. Along with being a black member of the clergy, Bishop Harris also was known for outspokenness in her writings.

In the late 1980s, before becoming a bishop, she was executive director of the Episcopal Church Publishing Co., which wielded considerable influence through its publication The Witness.

In editorials for the publication, she opposed apartheid policies in South Africa and US aid to rebels in Nicaragua. She also advocated gay rights and called for the denomination to an end its discrimination against lesbians and gays.

In Boston, Bishop Harris called on women to look at their history as they moved into leadership roles inside and outside the church.

"Rather than using male models, women might look to recapture and reclaim some of the traits exhibited by biblical women, many of whom, despite the oppressive culture of the day, were involved in substantive revolutionary activity … especially when you think of the women in the company of Jesus of Nazareth,” she said in an April 1991 Globe interview.

Advertisement

She praised the “mostly nameless” and “pretty gutsy women” who supported the ministry of Jesus.

No less gutsy herself, Bishop Harris faced death threats after being consecrated as bishop and had to change her phone number several times to dodge harassing calls.

“Nobody can hate like Christians,” she told the Globe in 2009, 20 years after that ceremony, at which she felt compelled to arrange for police protection. “The nasty letters I got were from church people, and you would not believe some of the things that they said in those letters – I laughed to keep from crying.”

In ministry, and in all society, “the temptation we have is to play it safe, don’t make waves,” she said in her first sermon as bishop, in Cathedral Church of St. Paul. “But if Jesus had played it safe, we would not be saved. If the Diocese of Massachusetts had played it safe, I would not be standing here.”

Bishop Harris, who retired in 2002, leaves her brother, Thomas

Memorial services will be announced at Washington National Cathedral and at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Boston. A private graveside service will be held in Philadelphia. Dates are pending, according to the diocese, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“I did not envision any of the things I came to do in life,” she told USA Today in February 1989, when she was consecrated as bishop. “My life has gone as God planned it.”

In the Globe interview two years later, she said her energy “cannot be expended on worrying about the opposition because there is too much work to do, too many people who want to get on with mission and ministry, and that is where I need to focus my energies. I didn’t come here to win a popularity contest. I came to do the best I can with the gifts God has given me.”

She added that “people need to be freed up to express themselves fully in worship. In my opinion Christians generally should have more joy. After all, we’re praising God.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.