Boston police said a Florida woman is in custody as they released new information about a man found dead during a well-being check in Dorchester in 2018.
In a statement Friday, police said 64-year-old Anthony Silva of Boston was fatally stabbed in an Uphams Corner apartment on Nov. 21, 2018.
At the time, police called the incident a “death investigation” after finding the body during a 4:29 p.m. well-being check near 614 Columbia Road, but they did not release further information.
Police said a woman currently incarcerated in Florida, Isabel Cotto, 40, allegedly stabbed Silva, and will face a murder charge in Boston. It was not clear when she was initially arrested.
Silva’s death is still under investigation, Boston police said.
