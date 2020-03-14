Boston police said a Florida woman is in custody as they released new information about a man found dead during a well-being check in Dorchester in 2018.

In a statement Friday, police said 64-year-old Anthony Silva of Boston was fatally stabbed in an Uphams Corner apartment on Nov. 21, 2018.

At the time, police called the incident a “death investigation” after finding the body during a 4:29 p.m. well-being check near 614 Columbia Road, but they did not release further information.