In a statement, the hospital said it would screen visitors and acknowledged that the process “may cause delays in entering the hospital.”

Brigham and Women’s Hospital announced Saturday it will limit patients to one “healthy” visitor per day.

Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, some Boston hospitals are announcing restrictions on visitors.

Brigham and Women’s will also not allow visitors under 18 years old, according to the website.

According to the hospital’s website, visitors will be screened for “travel history, exposure to COVID-19, and respiratory tract symptoms, including fever and/or cough."

The hospital said the policy will go into effect immediately.

Boston Children’s Hospital will be instituting limits of “two adult caregivers” per day on Monday, according to Erin Tornatore, a spokeswoman for the hospital. Visitors under 18, including siblings of patients, will also be denied, she said.

Other hospitals could not immediately be reached Saturday morning.





