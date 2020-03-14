A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged drunk driving and drug possession, including nine pounds of marijuana, in Bridgewater Wednesday night, police said.

Shawn Conway, of East Bridgewater, was driving a black Infinity when he was pulled over at 9:30 p.m. after an officer observed “multiple violations,” Bridgewater police said in a press release issued Friday.

Police determined that Conway was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and he was placed under arrest.