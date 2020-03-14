A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged drunk driving and drug possession, including nine pounds of marijuana, in Bridgewater Wednesday night, police said.
Shawn Conway, of East Bridgewater, was driving a black Infinity when he was pulled over at 9:30 p.m. after an officer observed “multiple violations,” Bridgewater police said in a press release issued Friday.
Police determined that Conway was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and he was placed under arrest.
Officers also discovered he was in possession of multiple bags, totaling nine pounds of marijuana, five individual bags containing a total of a half pound of “magic” mushrooms, THC extract, and 96 bundles of edibles packaged as “Nerds” THC candy.
Conway faces charges including two counts of possession to distribute class C and class D drugs, operating under the influence of alcohol, operating under the influence of drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said.
He was taken to the Plymouth House of Correction and as arraigned Thursday morning in Brockton District Court.
The result of the arraignment was not known Friday night.