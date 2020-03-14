A man who was allegedly driving drunk when he struck another vehicle, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring two others on Route 139 in Pembroke in December, has been indicted for murder, the Plymouth district attorney’s office announced Friday.

Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, faces charges including second degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and two counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, theattorney’s office said in a press release.

Goodsell was driving a white Ford F-250 truck on Church Street and Oak Street when he ran through a red light at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 29, prosecutors said. He had left a house party about 10-minutes earlier and struck a tree, breaking his passenger side headlight, just before the crash.