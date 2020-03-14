A man who was allegedly driving drunk when he struck another vehicle, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring two others on Route 139 in Pembroke in December, has been indicted for murder, the Plymouth district attorney’s office announced Friday.
Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, faces charges including second degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while operating under the influence, motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and two counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, theattorney’s office said in a press release.
Goodsell was driving a white Ford F-250 truck on Church Street and Oak Street when he ran through a red light at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred at about 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 29, prosecutors said. He had left a house party about 10-minutes earlier and struck a tree, breaking his passenger side headlight, just before the crash.
Goodsell struck a white Subaru which sustained heavy front end damage, prosecutors said. The three occupants inside the vehicle, 50-old Elizabeth Zisserson, her 13 year-old daughter Claire, and 13-year-old Kendall Zemotel were taken to South Shore Hospital.
The two girls were later taken to Children’s Hospital in Boston, where Claire later died, prosecutors said.
Goodsell’s truck, which belonged to his employer HiWay Safety Systems Inc., was fully turned around and has sustained heavy front end damage when police arrived at the scene, prosecutors said. Investigators found a bottle of whisky and a beer can inside Goodsell’s vehicle.
It was also determined that Goodsell was intoxicated and under the influence of cocaine at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.
Zemotel's family also filed a lawsuit against Goodsell and his employer, in January, the Globe reported. Zemotel suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash.
Goodsell will be arraigned in Superior Court charges at a later date, prosecutors said.