He then drove her to a wooded area in Thompson and sexually assaulted her , prosecutors said.

Joshua Besaw, 36, of Thomson, met the girl at a park in Webster, told her his name was Chuck, and tricked her into getting into his vehicle on May 31, 2019, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a press release.

A Connecticut man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 12-year-old girl from a park in Webster and sexualy assaulting her, the U.S. attorney’s office in Hartford announced Friday.

He then brought her back to Massachusetts and left her in a neighborhood that she wasn’t familiar with and refused to give her back her cellphone, prosecutors said. She was able to call her parents from a cell phone she borrowed from a stranger.

Her parents brought her to a police station to report the incident and a sexual assault examination was performed at a medical facility later that day, prosecutors said. Webster police and Connecticut State Police were able to identify Besaw after an extensive investigation, which included surveillance video collected from numerous residences and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Investigators were conducting surveillance of in July Besaw when they collected cigarette butts he had discarded, prosecutors said. DNA from the cigarette butts matched the DNA collected from the girl, and Besaw was arrested on July 17.

He has been held since his arrest, prosecutors said.

Besaw is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15, and faces a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence and a maximum sentence of life in prison, prosecutors said.