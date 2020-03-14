Snags and details would be worked out along the way and there would be another weekend meeting to further discuss the “operational status” of Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park, the commission said.

Gaming floors likely would close Saturday before midnight with entire facilities to follow suit by midnight Sunday.

In a rare Saturday morning session, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission agreed to temporarily close the state’s three casinos amid the coronavirus crisis.

The closures would last for at least two weeks in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Casinos in other states have been closing and scaling back programming as society largely shuts down in an attempt to contain the virus. Rhode Island said it would close its two casinos for a week starting Saturday.

The meeting follows Governor Charlie Baker’s Friday afternoon order banning public gatherings of 250 or more people as the state attempts to contain the illness. That order had left the door open for the casinos’ gambling floors to remain open ― though it did not allow the facilities to hold large conferences, concerts, or other events in individual rooms.

One high-profile case of the viral illness emerged on Thursday, when the commission and Encore disclosed that a person who visited the Everett resort March 5 later tested positive for Covid-19. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed that person was Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Both the casino and the commission said they have consulted state public health authorities, who advised them that the visitor was not symptomatic at the time and that there was little risk to the public. The commission said he interacted with seven people, who had been identified and alerted.

The casinos have said they were aggressively cleaning, sanitizing, and wiping down surfaces. They have instructed employees to stay home when sick and have cancelled large events. Encore has been taking the temperature of guests who showed respiratory symptoms, and closed its buffet and nightclub.

