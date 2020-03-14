The suspect, described as a white male in his early 20s, was dressed in black pants and a black shirt, police said.

Tewksbury police apprehended an armed suspect Friday night after a search that briefly locked down a neighborhood .

Residents who live on Shawsheen Street near Algonquin Drive were asked to shelter in place, the department tweeted around 9 p.m.

That order was lifted, and the area cleared, shortly before 10 p.m., police said.

A dispatcher for Tewksbury police and fire so no further information was available.

This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.

