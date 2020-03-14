Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a historic Roxbury building Saturday morning, the department said.
The blaze broke out at Ugi’s Subs at 68 Warren St. at about 5:30 a.m., the department said in a tweet. The building is home to multiple businesses.
The fire was knocked down at about 6:10 a.m.
No further information was immediately available.
At approximately 5:30am at 68 Warren St Rox heavy smoke showing from a large Commercial building a second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/EadJDAzEnx— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 14, 2020
All companies working at historic UGI’S sub building, approximately 150’x 120’ building that is home to multiple businesses. Fire is knocked down. 5 lines run. pic.twitter.com/0h4QK9xFnt— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 14, 2020
