The blaze broke out at Ugi’s Subs at 68 Warren St. at about 5:30 a.m., the department said in a tweet. The building is home to multiple businesses.

Boston firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a historic Roxbury building Saturday morning, the department said.

Boston firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke at a historic Roxbury building.

The fire was knocked down at about 6:10 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

