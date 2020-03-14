Coronavirus resources
With the shutdown of NBA and NHL games for the foreseeable future, one group will be hit particularly hard: part-time workers at sports arenas.
To help offset the loss of wages, owners are stepping up. In cases where they’re not, some players are filling the void.
We’re tracking the list of organizations or individuals who have publicly stated their support.
In some cases, the arena is owned by the team; other teams just manage their arenas; some have no connection. This is a breakdown by team, with teams combined if they share an arena or ownership.
Anaheim Ducks: Owners will pay employees through March 31.
Told that #NHLDucks owners Henry and Susan Samueli, who also own and manage Honda Center, will continue paying full-time and part-time employees who were scheduled to work at the arena through March 31.— Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) March 13, 2020
Arizona Coyotes: No announced plans.
Atlanta Hawks: Team owner Tony Ressler announced before the NBA shut down that he would compensate employees.
Boston Celtics and Bruins: TD Garden’s ownership, which also owns the Bruins, has not announced any assistance. A fundraiser started by fans has received $1,000 donations from a number of Bruins players, including Charlie McAvoy, Tuukka Rask, and David Pastrnak.
Brooklyn Nets: Team owner Joe Tsai responded to a tweet from Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie that they’re working on a plan.
Hear hear @SDinwiddie_25 we’re working on a plan! https://t.co/bi01FXqS7V— Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) March 13, 2020
Buffalo Sabres: Kim Pegula, CEO of the team ownership group, announced Saturday that employees would be compensated.
Calgary Flames: Part-time employees will not be paid.
Carolina Hurricanes: Team owner Tom Dundon said they will “do something” to help.
Charlotte Hornets: Cody Zeller said he would contribute if the team does not step up.
Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks: The two teams, plus leadership from the United Center, will make sure employees get paid.
STATEMENT FROM ROCKY WIRTZ AND JERRY REINSDORF:— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 14, 2020
The United Center ownership and the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, on behalf of our front offices and players, will pay day-of-game employees through the remainder of the originally scheduled season. (1/2)
Cleveland Cavaliers: After Kevin Love became the first player to announce a donation, the team leadership followed suit.
View this post on Instagram
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
Columbus Blue Jackets: No announced plans.
Dallas Mavericks and Stars: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban led the charge among team owners, announcing a plan to pay American Airlines Center employees. It’s unclear if those lost wages will be compensated just for suspended Mavericks games or for Stars games as well. Cuban is part-owner of the AAC.
“I reached out ... to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.”— ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020
–Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO
Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche: No announced plans.
Detroit Pistons and Red Wings: Illitch Companies is setting up a fund to cover the wages of part-time staff at Little Caesars Arena.
We are committed to supporting our colleagues in this time of uncertainty. In light of the coronavirus and in conjunction with our partners, we are setting up a $1 million fund to cover the wages of our part-time event staff impacted by postponed events. https://t.co/G37FR5teK7— Ilitch Companies (@IlitchCompanies) March 13, 2020
Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers stepped up on Saturday morning, announcing an assistance plan for employees.
Florida Panthers: Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has put up $100,000 toward lost wages. His teammates will also contribute. Ownership will put up the rest.
#FlaPanthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is going to donate $100,000 to make sure all part-time staff who work at BB&T Center get paid during this hiatus. His teammates will match that $100,000 with ownership putting in whatever else is needed. pic.twitter.com/SKNSrjrecO— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) March 13, 2020
Golden State Warriors: Players, owners and coaches are stepping up to donate a whopping $1 million to help Chase Center employees.
Houston Rockets: Rockets leadership is “working on” a plan to help employees who were scheduled to work at the Toyota Center.
Indiana Pacers: Bankers Life Fieldhouse employees will get financial aid for the nine home games the Pacers were set to play.
Los Angeles Clippers, Lakers, and Kings: The three teams are joining together to help Staples Center employees. The initiative was launched by the Lakers.
Memphis Grizzlies: Robert Pera, team owner, has pledged money to game-day employees.
Miami Heat: AmericanAirlines Arena employees will be compensated.
Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo is donating $100,000 to help the staff.
It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020
Minnesota Timberwolves: No plans announced.
Minnesota Wild: No plans announced.
Montreal Canadiens: No plans announced.
Nashville Predators: CEO Scott Henry will make sure Bridgestone Arena employees will be paid.
“(Their jobs are) something they all rely on. Without events, they’re all going to be hurting. So, what we made the decision to do — at least through the weekend, the scheduled event of the SEC — any confirmed shifts they had from a part-time standpoint, we’re going to pay them for those shifts.”
New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson will pay the salaries of all arena staff workers for the next 30 days.
New Orleans' Zion Williamson says he is pledging to cover the salaries for all of the Pelicans arena staff workers for the next 30 days.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2020
New Jersey Devils: David Blitzer and Josh Harris, who own the Devils, will pay event staff.
NJ owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer say they have committed to paying hourly/event staff for postponed @NJDevils games and Prudential Center events. “Employees are family...It’s important to band together and lift each other up during these times.”— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 13, 2020
New York Islanders: No announced plans.
New York Knicks and Rangers: No announced plans.
Oklahoma City Thunder: No announced plans.
Orlando Magic: No announced plans.
Ottawa Senators: No announced plans.
Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers: Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Wells Fargo Center, will pay game-day employees, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phoenix Suns: Part-time and hourly employees at Talking Stick Resort Arena will be paid.
Pittsburgh Penguins: PPG Paints Arena employees will be paid.
Portland Trail Blazers: Part-time arena employees at the Moda Center will be compensated.
Source at Trail Blazers says organization is formulating plan to pay their part-time arena employees for the 9 home games canceled by the NBA because of COVID-19. They will reassess the program in 30 days.— Jason Quick (@jwquick) March 13, 2020
Sacramento Kings: Golden 1 Center employees were promised assistance.
San Antonio Spurs: No announced plans.
San Jose Sharks: SAP Center employees will be paid.
St. Louis Blues: No announced plans.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Team owner Jeff Vinik will pay employees through the end of March, including for events that would have been held had games not been canceled.
#tblightning statement on owner Jeff Vinik compensating part-time employees through end of March, including NCAA tournament games and other events at Amalie Arena. Also launching program for assistance with grants for hardships. pic.twitter.com/x54o1hLP19— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) March 13, 2020
Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs: Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Raptors and the Leafs, were one of the first groups to announce they would help workers.
Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player diagnosed with coronavirus, will donate $500,000 to support employees. Employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena will receive $200,000, with the rest going to Europe.
Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks announced Friday that they would help.
Vegas Golden Knights: No announced plans.
Washington Capitals and Wizrds: The 500 employees at Capital One Arena will be compensated for the 16 games they were expected to work.
Winnipeg Jets: The owner has said they will not pay part-time employees. “They work when we work.”
Here's the full comments from True North's Mark Chipman and Kevin Donnelly on the status of workers at Bell MTS Place following NHL/AHL season suspensions, plus events like Disney On Ice cancelled. No layoffs for the 300 full-time workers, but impact on the 1,200 part-timers. pic.twitter.com/DmVgu7qCcg— Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) March 13, 2020
