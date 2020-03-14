Here are the latest headlines, cancellations, and postponements on Saturday.

Sports events across the globe continue to feel the impact of the coronavirus. The disruption has

SATURDAY

XFL player has positive diagnosis

USA Today confirmed that a Seattle Dragons player has coronavirus.

Seattle is home to the epicenter of the viral outbreak in the U.S.

Florida senate proclaims Florida State NCAA champions

In the wake of the NCAA Tournament’s cancellation, ESPN reported Saturday that the Florida Senate voted Thursday to proclaim the Florida State men’s basketball team NCAA champions. The Seminoles went 26-5 and won the ACC regular-season title for the first time in program history.

FRIDAY

Giannis and Zion step up

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson joined the dozens of team or arena owners who are stepping up to pay workers who otherwise wouldn’t be getting paid during the suspensions.

MLB encourages players to go home

From the AP: Major League Baseball is encouraging players to go home, a day after canceling the rest of the spring training schedule and postponing Opening Day by at least two weeks.

JetBlue Park in Fort Myers was among the spring training complexes shut down on Friday as the sport considered how to proceed.

Many teams said in the morning they planned to close for the weekend and re-open camps Monday. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred met Friday with the players' association leadership, and a decision was made to encourage players to leave camp in the afternoon.

“We don't have a playbook for this," Cleveland Indians president Chris Antonetti said in the morning. "We are learning on the fly. We are taking the approach that we will continue to prioritize the health and wellness of our players, our staff, their families, everyone at the complex, everyone throughout the organization. That is evolving day to day.”

The dispersal is not mandatory. In particular, many minor league players — especially from other countries — have been hoping to remain in camps, where they have usually access to housing, food and training facilities.

NFL to prohibit pre-draft visits

The NFL issued a directive to teams on Friday, saying that players cannot be hosted for pre-draft visits and teams cannot travel to college campuses.

There will be a punishment if the policy is violated.

Jazz used up 60 percent of Okla.’s tests

An article published by The Daily Beast offers up some insight into how Rudy Gobert was so quickly diagnosed with coronavirus, and how the team was able to confirm the rest of its players and personnel weren’t sick.

The crux of it: The NBA has enough pull and was able to work with local doctors to fast-track tests for players.

In the United States, .8 percent of all coronavirus tests administered as of Thursday went to the Jazz contingent.

The 58 tests were nearly 60 percent of Oklahoma’s daily supply.

NCAA could still release bracket

Hoops fans, there’s some hope: the NCAA may release its 68-team bracket.

NBA’s contingency plans

According to ESPN, the NBA Players Association sent a letter to its constituents outlining what the league’s CBA has to say about “dramatic scenarios” like a global pandemic.

While the league hopes to pick up play, their are provisions in place if the season is canceled.

NCAA making changes to recruiting, eligibility

The NCAA announced Friday that recruiting for all sports, both on and off campus, is suspended until April 15.

This will limit coaches who travel to visit recruits during the spring.

In addition, the NCAA is reportedly recommending that spring athletes whose seasons were canceled receive an extra year of eligibility if they want it.

How NFL teams are dealing with coronavirus

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer ran through what all NFL teams are doing when it comes to limiting interaction during the coronavirus outbreak.

For the Patriots, that involves telling coaches and scouts not to fly, and encouraging people to work from home.

Auto races called off

From AP: NASCAR and IndyCar have each called off their races this weekend. NASCAR was scheduled to run Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway without spectators but said Friday it is calling off this weekend and next week’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

IndyCar was scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, but suspended it’s season through the end of April. Four races are affected.

2020 Masters postponed

Golf’s most prestigious tournament has been postponed.

Chairman Fred Ridley: “We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

The event was due to take place in Augusta, Ga., the weekend of April 9 to April 12.

Boston Marathon postponed to September

Boston mayor Marty Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, the CEO of the Boston Marathon and the CEO of John Hancock will have an announcement at 10:15 a.m. on the Boston Marathon.

EPL cans games

The English Premier League will shut down until April 4 due to coronavirus. On Thursday night, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the novel virus. At least eight clubs have begun to self quarantine.

From the BBC: “It was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” they say. The Premier League’s chief executive, Richard Masters, describes this is an “unprecedented sitaution” and adds: “Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by Covid-19. In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by academy sides, when it is safe to do so. In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate.”

THURSDAY

PGA cancels Players Championship

The PGA announced Thursday night it is cancelling The Players Championship and shutting down its other tournaments for the next three weeks with the following statement:

"It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship. We have also decided to cancel all PGA TOUR events – across all of our Tours – in the coming weeks, through the Valero Texas Open.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.

“We will be prepared to answer additional questions on Friday at 8 a.m.”

The Players Championship is the premier tournament run by the PGA Tour, offering a $15 million purse, the richest in golf history.

EPL to play on - with fans

Despite restrictions and cancellations around the world, the English Premier League is playing on this weekend.

From the BBC: In a statement, the English Football League said the guidance from the relevant authorities remained that there is no medical rationale to close or cancel sporting events at this time. “The EFL, however, will continue to work with government and relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure the League is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force."

XFL next?

NCAA Tournament is canceled

Call it March Sadness: The men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments are canceled.

The NCAA also canceled its winter and spring championships.

Relatedly, the Power-Five conferences suspended their sporting events.

Big 12 and SEC sports suspended until March 30

Big Ten sports suspended until end of academic year

ACC and Pac-12 suspended until further notice

Basketball official sick

An official at the Conference Athletic Association tested positive for coronavirus. Northeastern played three games in the tournament.

MLB start date postponed

Opening Day will be pushed back at least two weeks, and spring training suspended, the MLB announced Thursday afternoon.

Pete Abraham has more.

Minor League Baseball is following suit.

Celtics release statement: Likely not contagious

It’s unlikely the Jazz players who were diagnosed with coronavirus were contagious when they played at the Celtics on Friday, but Boston personnel – including the team – will be quarantined through the weekend.

Adam Himmelsbach has more.

NFL cancels annual meeting

The NFL won’t hold its annual meeting March 29 through April 1.

“This decision was made consistent with the league’s primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations,” the league said in a statement.

Murphys Boxing cancels St Patrick’s Day Clash

Murphys Boxing announced that the 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Clash which was scheduled to take place Saturday at the House of Blues in Boston has been canceled.

Colleges begin canceling sports

Duke, Arizona State and Kansas are leading the charge among colleges suspending sporting events involving their student-athletes.

Duke’s athletic director is the chair of the NCAA Tournament committee.

Locally, Northeastern announced it was suspending spring sports.

NHL suspends games indefinitely

The NHL is pausing its season beginning with Thursday’s games. Matt Porter has the full story.

The AHL is following suit.

NFL has no plans to move league year; Patriots still scouting

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL said it has “no plans to move the start of the league year,” which is set to begin on March 18 – Wednesday.

Beginning Monday, teams can begin to speak with free agents. That means Tom Brady could start hearing from teams who he may be interested in signing with.

While NFL teams like the Redskins and Buccaneers pull their personnel off pre-draft road trips, a source tells the Globe that the Patriots are still scouting at pro days.

Hockey East tournament canceled

The Hockey East tournament, which had limited fan attendance on Wednesday, will be canceled.

NASCAR won’t have fans

NASCAR’s next races will be limited to just competitors and necessary personnel. Fans won’t be in attendance.

College basketball tournaments canceled en masse

The Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big East, and American Athletic Conference tournaments were all canceled around noon ET on Thursday, hours before some were set to tip.

In Kansas City, players for Texas and Texas Tech were pulled off the court.

Conference USA, Western Athletic Conference, MAC, Southland, Sun Belt, Big Sky, and the Atlantic-10 are also being canceled.

But in Madison Square Garden, St. John’s and Creighton tipped off at noon for their quarterfinal game in the Big East tournament.

At halftime, it was announced that the tournament was canceled.

Pac-12 suspends all sports

Are we headed for a complete shutdown of Division I college athletics? A day after the Ivy League suspended spring sports, the Pac-12 followed suit, becoming the first Power-Five school to put restrictions on its spring athletes.

US Soccer on hiatus through April

Following the lead of MLS, US Soccer is calling off all of its camps and matches.

Mitchell tests positive

Donovan Mitchell became the second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. Mitchell, who is Rudy Gobert’s teammate, was the only Jazz personnel to test positive among the 58 who were given the test.

Here are more details on Mitchell.

Players to play on, but without fans

From the AP: The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass.

A person involved in the discussions over the new coronavirus says the policy is expected to be in place for the next several weeks, starting with The Players and extending to next week at the Valspar Championship in the Tampa Bay area. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced.

The only times a PGA Tour event has kept fans off the course were safety issues related to weather.

Even as the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA said its basketball tournaments would not have fans, The Players began Thursday with fans. The only stipulation Thursday was they not ask for autographs.

Still to be determined was who would be allowed in. The source said media and key personnel would be allowed.

Marathon could move to fall

In an effort to salvage some of the immense economic impact it brings, the Boston Marathon may be moved to the fall.

The Boston Athletic Association is discussing plans to shift the marathon, which was scheduled to take place on April 20.

MLS suspends season

Major League Soccer is in hiatus, according to a report.

NWHL postpones Boston final

The National Women’s Hockey League will have to wait to crown its champion. The Isobel Cup, scheduled to played Friday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, has been postponed. The Boston Pride was set to try for a title over the Minnesota Whitecaps.

ATP suspends tennis tour

The ATP men’s tennis tour suspended competition for six weeks.

Patriot League cancels spring sports

Another college conference joined the Ivy League in canceling all spring sports: The Patriot League announced on Thursday no practices or competitions would be held.

ACC Tournament going on as scheduled

The ACC will not cancel or postpone its conference tournament, but it will close the games to fans, it said Wednesday. Games are scheduled to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Spanish team quarantined, league suspends play

Real Madrid's soccer and basketball teams were put in quarantine Thursday after a basketball player for the club tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Spanish club said that its soccer team was affected because it shares training facilities with the basketball team.

The decision by the club came moments before the Spanish league said the next two rounds of the top two soccer divisions will be suspended because of outbreak. The league said in a statement that it had taken the decision after becoming aware of “the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible cases in players from other clubs,” without mentioning those suspected cases.

No player from a Spanish soccer team has been reported to have the virus.

WEDNESDAY

G-League suspended

Following in the steps of the NBA, the G-League announced that its season was suspended, effective after Wednesday night’s games.

NHL set to make an announcement Thursday

In the wake of the news the NBA has indefinitely suspended its season, the NHL issued the following statement late Wednesday evening: “The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow.”

Nebraska coach tests negative after sideline scare

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg tested negative for coronavirus – he has the flu – after being caught on camera looking visibly sick during the Cornhusker’s Big Ten Tournament loss on Wednesday night.

ACC tournament will be held without fans

The ACC issued the following statement Wednesday evening: “In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

In addition, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has canceled its annual convention, issuing the following statement: “Due to the health and safety of our members, student-athletes, volunteers, staff and partners and with the data and information provided about COVID-19, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 WBCA Convention. For more information see frequently asked questions below.”

Italian soccer player may be first pro athlete with diagnosis

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani has been diagnosed with Covid-19, likely becoming the first pro athlete to receive a positive test for the virus. The Serie A team had its future games put on hiatus due to a country-wide shutdown of sports until early April to try to stem the outbreak.

General view inside the empty stadium as the two teams line up prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Wednesday. UEFA/via Getty Images

No watching Bruins-Sharks in person

The San Jose Sharks have officially announced that their upcoming home games will be closed to fans.

Frozen Four still on, but with no one in stands

Following the precedent they set with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, the NCAA will host the 2020 Frozen Four in Detroit but ban spectators.

The games will be played April 9 and 11.

The Hockey East playoffs, which are scheduled for this week, will go on without spectators in Amherst (Northeastern at UMass) and Lowell (BU at UMass Lowell). Spectators haven’t been banned from UConn at Maine or Providence at BC.

Bruins-Sabres will still have an audience

As scores of leagues pull the plug on spectators, the group that owns the Buffalo Sabres doubled down on the decision to allow fans to attend Friday’s Bruins-Sabres game.

NCAA won’t allow fans at basketball tournament

In an unprecedented move, the NCAA’s massive March Madness tournaments will go on – but without any fans in attendance.

Instead, only essential personnel and family will be allowed to watch the games in person.

The First Four is set to tip off on March 17.

NCAA president Mark Emmert has also implied that the national championship, which is set to be held April 6, could be moved out of the spacious Mercedez-Benz Stadium into a more appropriately sized venue.

The ACC Tournament, which began Wednesday, will still allow fans into its events despite the games tipping after the NCAA’s announcement. The Big 12 announced they wouldn’t be allowing fans after Wednesday, as did the Big Ten.

Bruins postpone 50th anniversary celebration

The Bruins are pushing a celebration for the 1970 Stanley Cup team into the 2020-21 season, citing greater risks of coronavirus in older adults. The ceremony had been planned for March 24, a game against the Red Wings.

Harvard hockey is done for season

With the ECAC quarterfinals series against RPI canceled, the Harvard men’s hockey season is done.

NCAA Tournament games in Ohio won’t have spectators

The governor of Ohio Mike DeWine said the state will issue an order that NCAA Tournament games in Ohio, including the First Four round in Dayton, will be played without fans in attendance.

“This seems difficult for people," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters. "But we know what’s coming. We know what’s around the corner. … Everything looks the same, but it’s really not.”

In other college news, the Ivy League and NESCAC are canceling all spring sports, including practices and competitions.

San Francisco banning large events; Warriors to close arena to fans

The Golden State Warriors will be playing their home games in an empty arena for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus outbreak, ESPN is reporting.

The city of San Francisco, where the Warriors’ Chase Center is located, announced Wednesday that it was banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people to try to stem the spread of the virus. The ban will be in place for at least two weeks.

Wizards’ ownership, however, has said it will defy a recommendation that mass gatherings be postponed or cancelled.

Mariners must move games out of Seattle; Red Sox series scheduled for early April

It’s possible the Red Sox won’t be playing the Mariners in Seattle for their early-season series scheduled for April 9-12 after the Washington governor banned gatherings of more than 250 people in King County.

The Mariners released a statement, saying they were working with the commissioner’s office on alternative plans. Their season-opening series against the Rangers in Seattle will be moved as well.

World figure skating championships canceled

The world figure skating championships, which were scheduled to be held in Montreal beginning March 18, will be canceled.

NBA mulling moving games

ESPN reports that the NBA’s board of governors and the commissioner’s office are preparing for an important meeting Wednesday that will help determine the league’s course of action when it comes to protecting its fans and players from coronavirus.

Part of the proposal suggests teams based in cities with outbreaks could see their home games moved to an opponent’s home arena, or perhaps even a neutral site.

ESPN also reports that a few options are possible, including banning fans or suspending games.

“Sources say decisions on those options remain complicated by the fact that there has been a limited amount of public testing for the coronavirus in the United States,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote. “There is no full understanding of how widespread and debilitating the virus could become in the country.”

Relatedly, LeBron James is reconsidering his stance on the NBA playing without fans.

“I play for my family and I play for my fans,” he said Tuesday. "No one could actually come to the game if it actually got to that point. I would be disappointed in that. But at the same time, you got to listen to the people that are keeping track of what is going on. If they feel like it is best for the safety of the players, safety of the franchise and the safety of the league to mandate that, then we all listen to that.”

Fans are still allowed at spring-training games. Christian Petersen/Getty

MLB prefers switching sites, not banning fans

From the AP: "If Major League Baseball can’t play in front of fans at a team’s home ballpark because of the virus outbreak, the sport’s first preference likely would be to switch games to the visiting team’s stadium if possible, a person familiar with the deliberations told The Associated Press.

“MLB starts its season on March 26. Among the games on opening day is Texas at Seattle — the Seattle area has been hit hard by the virus, with 24 deaths.”

NHL team could play in empty arena

The only hockey team affected by a mandatory gathering ban (so far) is the San Jose Sharks, who the Bruins are scheduled to face in Santa Clara County on March 21. A plan of action has not yet been determined.

European hockey cancelled

Norway became the fourth country, after Austria, Germany, and Poland, to cancel its domestic hockey season according to the Norwegian Ice Hockey Federation.

CBI tournament cancelled

One of the four men’s basketball postseason tournaments, the College Basketball Invitational, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A sign of what’s to come?

The cancellation of the Ivy League tournament at Harvard could be a harbinger for sports in the Boston area. What about the Hockey East tournament? What will officials at TD Garden decide to do? Bob Hohler explores the possibilities.

And the Bruins are now working with special media protocols. Here are the details.

TUESDAY

NCAA will make call on tournament in coming days

▪ The NCAA is assessing the risk of coronavirus on the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which is set to send thousands of athletes and fans to more than a dozen locations across the country.

“We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days," the organization said in a statement.

Manchester United match at LASK to be played behind closed doors

▪ The first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 tie at LASK on Thursday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus, according to a statement. LASK made the decision following advice from the Austrian government.

Manchester United have sold their allocation of just under 900 tickets, but the game is one of several European fixtures that will have no spectators.

“We will automatically issue refunds on behalf of LASK to our fans who have purchased tickets,” Manchester United said in a statement.

Connecticut high school sports canceled

▪ The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference decided to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments. Here is the statement from the CIAC:

“Due to continuing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) CIAC has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its winter championship tournaments.The decision was made in light of discussions with numerous agencies and considering the circumstances of our member schools, our championship venues, and weighing the health and safety of our student-athletes, parents, and fans given the uncertainty that surrounds the spread of this virus.”

Connecticut Division 2 and Division 3 boys hockey tournaments opened up with their first-round games last week. Division 1 was scheduled to start Tuesday night. State finals were scheduled for March 19, 23 and 24 at Yale.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he will sign declarations enacting civil preparedness and public health emergencies in Connecticut in response to the outbreak.

The MIAA released a statement saying there are no changes to postseason schedules yet. Connecticut schools are one week behind Massachusetts schools; Mass. schools finish up postseason tournaments this Sunday.

Ivy League tournament canceled

▪ The Ivy League canceled its basketball tournaments scheduled to be held at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion this weekend, the league announced Tuesday. The two regular-season champions — the Princeton women and the Yale men — receive the conference’s automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. Those who bought tickets to the games scheduled for Harvard will receive a full refund.

▪ The Atlantic Coast Conference announced it will hold its men’s basketball tournament as scheduled this week at the Greensboro Coliseum.

▪ The Big East Conference announced Monday evening that it is moving forward with its plans to conduct the men’s basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden March 11-14.

▪ Hockey East continues to monitor the situation, but as of Tuesday plans to go ahead with the men’s quarterfinals March 13-15 at the campus sites, with the semifinals and final played March 20-21 at TD Garden.

Rangers catcher Chirinos concerned about playing in Seattle

With just over two weeks until baseball's opening day, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos says he's “a little bit” concerned about traveling to Seattle with Washington state having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday the state is preparing for potentially tens of thousands of cases, based on estimates of the spread of the disease. The Mariners are scheduled to open their season by hosting the Rangers on March 26. Major League Baseball said Monday that all opening weekend series were still set to run as planned.

The Boston Marathon is on, for now

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said that as of Tuesday the Boston Marathon scheduled for next month is still on.

Conversations with other stakeholders involved in the marathon — which expects about 31,000 runners as well as million spectators and pumps more than $200 million into the city’s economy — are ongoing, Walsh said at an impromptu news conference outside City Hall.

Bruins-Sharks in Calfornia in flux

Santa Clara County in California has a gathering ban in place to stem the outbreak of coronavirus. The Bruins are scheduled to play the Sharks in San Jose a week from Saturday. Here’s what could happen.

Jerry Remy staying behind

Jerry Remy wasn’t scheduled to be with the Red Sox during their season opening swing through Toronto. Now, he’s skipping the second half of the first trip. The decision comes as a precaution.

“With all my underlying conditions, they don’t want me getting sick somewhere else other than at Mass General – they don’t want me quarantined somewhere and I can’t get back to Mass General, where they would really want me,” Remy said Tuesday.

Celtics cautious but more concerned for fans

The angst in the NBA is growing surrounding what the league might decide to do – and if they might play without fans in attendance.

“Nobody wants to play without fans,” coach Brad Stevens said Tuesday. “That would be really too bad. But totally understand if those decisions are made, they’re made by people that are much more qualified than us to make them.

European soccer played in empty stadiums

▪ All upcoming professional soccer games in Spain, France and Portugal, as well as some in Germany and a European Championship qualifying match in Slovakia, will be played in empty stadiums.

The Spanish league said Tuesday that matches in the first and second divisions will be played without fans for at least two weeks. The announcement came after the government outlined a series of preventative measures being implemented to help contain the spread of the virus, including ordering all sporting events with a significant number of fans — professional and non-professional — to be played in empty venues.

Olympic qualifying in flux

▪ Qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics are being canceled or postponed almost daily, and time is running out for athletes to prove they meet the standard.

Rowing was the latest sport to find itself in flux on Tuesday when it canceled two World Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic qualifying regatta, and the final Paralympic qualifier. All were to be held in Italy from April 10 to May 10. World Rowing said it wants to relocate the qualifiers and was talking with other countries. It hoped to offer good news next week.

Media access limited

▪ In an unprecedented move, MLB, MLS, NFL and the NHL issued a statement Monday night limiting locker room access for the media. "After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice,” the statement said. "Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

Send updates and cancellations to sports@globe.com.





