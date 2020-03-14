Pence said health experts made a “unanimous” recommendation to the president “that we suspend all travel from the UK and Ireland.”

“The president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland effective midnight Monday night, Eastern standard time,” Pence said during a Saturday afternoon press briefing.

Vice President Mike Pence announced that President Trump is expanding the European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Under the new restrictions, Americans in the UK and Ireland can still return to the US, but will be “funneled through specific airports and process.”

Trump, who made an appearance at the beginning of the briefing, also said he’s considering new restrictions on domestic travel, and urged people not to travel if it wasn’t essential: “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it,” he said.

During the briefing, a reporter asked, “Are you considering other travel restrictions, domestically?”

Trump replied, “Specifically from certain areas, yes we are. We’re working with the states, and we’re considering other restrictions.”

Trump also said he had his temperature taken before speaking to reporters.

‘‘It was totally normal,’’ Trump said. “If it wasn't, I wouldn’t have been here. ”

Trump has had multiple direct and indirect contacts with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, he declared a state of emergency as schools and workplaces across the country shuttered, flights were canceled, and Americans braced for war against the health threat.

Trump spent time last weekend at his private club in Florida with at least three people who have now tested positive.

Associated Press material was used in this report.

