Coronavirus resources
Thermo Fisher Scientific, the Waltham-based laboratory equipment firm, has been given approval to provide high-speed tests to hospitals and laboratories that will be able to diagnose the new coronavirus in up to 5 million people a week.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the test, which can provide patient results within four hours of a sample being received by a lab, Thermo Fisher said late Friday.
“The authorization of our diagnostic test for Covid-19 will help to protect patients and enable medical staff to respond swiftly to treat those who are ill and prevent the spread of infection,” said Marc N. Casper, chief executive officer of the firm said in a statement.
Advertisement
Hospitals and labs can order the kits online immediately and they “should be able to start running the tests within a week,” Ron O’Brien, a spokesman for Thermo Fisher, said in an interview Saturday.
A severe shortage of tests for the coronavirus has drawn widespread criticism around the country from health care providers, government officials, and patients.
The Swiss drug giant Roche announced earlier Friday that it received a similar authorization for a rival test kit. President Trump mentioned both companies in a news conference Friday outside the White House during which he pledged up to $50 billion in aid to respond to the epidemic.
The tests have been cleared by the FDA only for the duration of the emergency declared on Jan. 31 by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Thermo Fisher has about 70,000 employees worldwide and annual revenue of more than $24 billion. Its market value totals more than $119 billion, higher than any other company based in Massachusetts.
Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com