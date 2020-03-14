Thermo Fisher Scientific, the Waltham-based laboratory equipment firm, has been given approval to provide high-speed tests to hospitals and laboratories that will be able to diagnose the new coronavirus in up to 5 million people a week.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the test, which can provide patient results within four hours of a sample being received by a lab, Thermo Fisher said late Friday.

“The authorization of our diagnostic test for Covid-19 will help to protect patients and enable medical staff to respond swiftly to treat those who are ill and prevent the spread of infection,” said Marc N. Casper, chief executive officer of the firm said in a statement.