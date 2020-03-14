In his March 11 Opinion column, “ ’Moderate’ Joe Biden has moved way to the left,” Jeff Jacoby omits important context. In addition to claiming that President Obama opposed a public option in the Affordable Care Act (rather than negotiating it away in a futile attempt to woo Republican moderates), Jacoby leaves out the history of conservatives dragging their party and our country far right for the past four decades. Their policies since Ronald Reagan, and regrettably including Bill Clinton, prescribed the unbridled capitalism that led to an increasing gulf between the ultra-wealthy and everyone else. This has brought us despair that led to suicide and addiction and, ultimately, to President Donald Trump.

To Jacoby, restoring the federal minimum wage to an inflation-adjusted level commensurate with that of the 1960s, a reasonable correction that President Nixon would probably have supported, is wild-eyed radicalism. And treating climate change as a situation demanding immediate and drastic action is symptomatic of our “hyper-polarized era” rather than a genuine crisis about which the scientific community has warned us for decades (initially with bipartisan acknowledgment).

Jacoby would have us believe that corrective moves in the direction of a national consensus amount to a radical political aberration; talk about hyper-partisanship.

Bob Schueler

Arlington





What a difference 12 years make

In “ ‘Moderate’ Joe Biden has moved way to the left,” Jeff Jacoby credits (blames?) Senator Bernie Sanders for the leftward movement of former vice president Biden and the Democratic Party. Sanders clearly has influenced the current debate, as he did in 2016. Comparisons to President Obama’s position in 2008 raise the question of what has changed in the last 12 years: Climate science is proving to be correct, clampdowns on immigration are threatening multiple industries, private health care is proving unaffordable and/or woefully inadequate, and economic disparities are worse than ever. The list goes on.

Were Obama running for office today, I would posit that his platform also would be further to the left, in part due to Sanders’ positions and in recognition of today’s realities. It isn’t 2008 anymore, Mr. Jacoby.

Jane Baker

Needham





Progressives wonder: Will Biden pivot in the general election?

It seems clear that the Democratic Party will nominate Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders in this cycle. The fact that Biden has tracked to the left of positions he maintained as vice president and senator, essentially moving with the progressive tide, makes those in the vanguard worry that he will track right in the general election, moderate the positions he took in the primary, and abandon the newly held progressive agenda.

Progressives wanted a leader to go into battle with the GOP, not plankton drifting with the currents. As a realist, of course, I will vote for Biden if he is the nominee and hope he shows some spirit in his race against the president.

Lewis Dalven

Arlington





Biden needs to follow through on promise to be man of the people

Joan Vennochi’s fear for Joe Biden’s candidacy resonates (“Democrats bet on ‘Sleepy Joe,’ ” Opinion, March 12). However, on Tuesday night, Biden struck a chord of compassion and conciliation I was hungry to hear. I believe his way forward is to attune to and articulate the deep anguish felt in this country.

Young people, outraged by the dire consequences of climate change, gun violence, and overwhelming student debt, have spoken up and organized and found a home in Bernie Sanders’ campaign. Biden needs to find a way to connect with youth terrified that their future is an Armageddon.

Minorities are being assaulted by an upwelling of bigotry that runs deep in the heart and history of our country. No minority candidate even had a fighting chance in this primary. Biden needs to listen to the broad chorus of minority voices and not take their support for granted.

Women are fed up with once again having to wait our turn. A candidate who treated Anita Hill as badly as Biden did, as a senator, during the Clarence Thomas Supreme Court nomination hearings of 1991, needs to come to terms with the #MeToo movement.

Midwesterners don’t want their concerns ignored while the voices from bicoastal communities get most of the press.

So, roll up your sleeves, Joe, and listen without being defensive. Let all our voices empower your voice.

Janet Fritz

Carlisle





It’s the Trump presidency, stupid

I love reading Joan Vennochi, but she wildly misses the mark with her “Sleepy Joe” column. Biden didn’t win Massachusetts or my home state of Minnesota or my personal vote (he had been number seven on my list) by outworking or out-talking anybody; he effectively connected with the Obama coalition in an atmosphere of a country sick of Donald Trump. Especially given the coronavirus fallout, all Biden has to do is stay alive and pick a solid running mate (I’m pulling for Senator Kamala Harris or Stacey Abrams) to crush Trump.

Patrick Pfundstein

St Paul, Minn.