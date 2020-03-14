It’s why an increasingly long list of school districts in the state have announced various forms of temporary closures, ranging from days to weeks, due to the pandemic. Nationally , at least 46,000 schools have closed, affecting more than 20 million students. These include some of the largest school districts in the country, like Los Angeles and Miami . New York City, notably, has held off . For Boston, the decision to shut down had always been a complicated equation. Closing the largest district in the state will trigger a cascading set of challenges that will hit Boston’s most vulnerable families the hardest.

The inevitable finally happened: the Boston Public Schools is shutting down for six weeks , starting on Tuesday, to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. It was the right call. Out of the 120 or so cases currently in the state, 20 are located in Boston. Even though public health authorities report there is no evidence of community transmission in the city yet, the lessons from Covid-19 in other countries are clear: Aggressive, proactive community interventions limiting social contact are what works to stop the virus’s rapid spread.

On Sunday, Mayor Marty Walsh and BPS “will communicate with school communities and families with further plans on how to support students and families during the closure, including details on picking up meals for the students who rely on the daily free breakfasts and lunches BPS provides to students," according to a statement released by the city Friday night.

Boston serves 53,000 students, including 4,500 who are homeless. More than 70 percent of the student population is economically disadvantaged. BPS serves approximately 50,000 free meals to students every day, including breakfast, lunch, and after-school meals. For thousands of Boston families, a districtwide shutdown would cut off access to those meals. How to feed those students when schools close had been a top concern for the mayor.

But even if the city can set up sites citywide providing meals for thousands of kids, that still may expose families and staff to the virus. That’s especially true if people have to rely on public transportation to get to where the meals are. Then there’s the issue of working parents who are not able to work from home or don’t have paid leave to stay home with their children. And what about the myriad wraparound special services, such as counseling and clothing banks, that some schools offer that will be inaccessible for disadvantaged students?

“It’s a huge problem,” Pedro A. Noguera, a professor at the UCLA Graduate School of Education & Information Studies, told the Globe about shutting down schools. “It exposes the way in which inequality makes certain people more vulnerable."

Stopping the coronavirus is all about minimizing social contact. But districtwide closures as an intervention to stop the virus from spreading are only effective if the kids are not out and about in the community. To help Boston deal with the unprecedented systemwide schools closure, institutions in the private and nonprofit sectors could do a lot to alleviate the hard-hitting impacts.

For instance, private employers in the area could send a stronger signal of flexibility now so that working parents can stay home with their kids if Boston schools close. It also may take an extra influx of philanthropic dollars to deliver meals or provide the technological supplies needed so that students can learn online while at home. The district of Miami, for instance, is handing out devices to students so they have access to the schools’ home instructional continuity plan. And in an example of how the private sector can do its part, Comcast will provide free internet to low-income families for 60 days starting on Monday.

The city’s civic infrastructure must now quickly catch up in order to support the coming closure of the Boston schools on Tuesday. There’s a built-in irony in this public health crisis caused by the coronavirus: We need to distance ourselves from one another as a precaution, but we need to work together — and think beyond our own individual needs — more intensely than ever.

