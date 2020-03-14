On Thursday, four area art museums — Harvard Art Museums, the Institute of Contemporary Art, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts — jointly made the decision to close our institutions to the public to protect the health and safety of our community ( “City’s biggest art museums are temporarily closed,” Weekend, March 13). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has communicated that one of the most effective measures for controlling the spread of the coronavirus is social distancing. Based on that recommendation, our art museums acted on the ethical responsibility to put the common good ahead of any one individual or institution.

This collaborative, proactive closure is unprecedented, and yet it illustrates one optimistic outcome of this terrible crisis: the ability of people to come together in our local communities with strength and compassion. As institutions that serve the public, museums are one part of the social fabric. We stepped forward to try and mitigate the virus’s spread, and we will reopen.

This pandemic, however, reveals how frayed the social fabric is after decades of attack on government. We are experiencing the absence of preparedness of our public health system and the life-and-death consequences of that. Too many federal agencies are underfunded or dismantled, and we desperately need them. In the absence of national leadership, we are watching governors and mayors take the lead, showing us firsthand the effectiveness and potential of local and state government and community initiative. And we are witness to the power of people willing to put the common good above individual interests. This is a great testament to local organizing, community cohesion, and relationships that are ethical and compassionate.

The arts teach us to deal with complexity and ambiguity, and we are being put to the test. Across sectors, we can learn from this crisis, invest in the work of government, deepen our social bonds — even as we observe our distance — and prepare for a better future together.

Jill Medvedow

Director

Institute of Contemporary Art

Boston





You can’t just fold your tent when you serve the needy

We can’t all stay home. Some of us have no home to stay at. Many of us don’t have the resources. No paycheck, food, or rent. If direct-service providers close up shop, people will start dying of hunger, cold, and all the other illnesses that follow.

At the same time, we in that business do need to protect our clients, volunteers, and staff. Creative solutions can be found to allow this to happen. Anybody in the food service industry should know this. When properly followed, accepted sanitary practices already protect us every day. When combined with creative thinking about how to account for things like social distancing and the flow of people, we should be able to carry out our jobs in relative safety.

One case in point is the free supper provided by the Harvard Square Churches Meal Program every Thursday at Christ Church Cambridge. We were worried that we would be forced to close until this pandemic has run its course. Knowing that several similar programs had already been shuttered, we were faced with the knowledge that if we followed suit, the hole in the social safety net would be big enough that people fall through. Maybe it wouldn’t happen today, but people would die — not from the virus, but from our fear.

So we sat down together and made a plan. Strict adherence to sanitary protocols, reduced staff, and new procedures to ensure social distancing among our clients. We did not have the usual comfortable sit-down dining experience, but all comers were able to get a hot meal to go. Sadly, we had to ask people to take it out and find another place to eat it. It’s not ideal, but it worked.

We are smart enough to do this, but first we have to look beyond the headlines and see through the fear. The Tsarnaev brothers made us Boston Strong. Right now we need to be Boston Together.

Mark Jaquith

Cambridge





It takes a human catastrophe to remind us that the planet wins

Just like the clear blue skies after 9/11and the drop in CO2 levels following the Great Recession of 2008, as bad as the Covid-19 virus may be for humans, it will at least be of some good for the planet itself. What a shame that it always takes a human catastrophe to rein in our overuse of resources and our production of harmful waste. Perhaps we can learn from this pandemic and stop our hubris of thinking that we are in charge. Let us learn that it is the earth that is in charge, and we are but guests.

If we continue to treat our “host” without due respect, it will certainly reject us all, at some point. Let Covid-19 be a wake-up call for some humility about our place in nature, and then take those same lessons to heart about the looming climate crisis.

Viruses will remain long after we are gone. It’s time to change our tactics regarding everything from diseases to climate.

Best wishes for good health to all.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable