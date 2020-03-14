What would be the point? Baseball questions have been rendered meaningless as sports are covered through the lens of the coronavirus pandemic. Everything now is logistics, timetables, and what could come next.

None of us asked about how the final two spots in the rotation will be filled, whether the roster might include a third catcher, or if Alex Verdugo has started to swing a bat.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, and general manager Brian O’Halloran took questions from reporters for nearly an hour on Friday afternoon.

We heard about Fenway Park being disinfected over three days starting on Saturday, and that the Sox will consider some kind of plan to support their game-day staff if they start missing work.

Advertisement

The team even has its own coronavirus task force. The only topic that’s important is dealing with a national emergency.

Sox officials were careful to say that public health and the well-being of team employees were paramount in their thinking, and certainly everybody understands that.

But people also want to know when they can expect to see a baseball game at Fenway Park or on their television again.

Sports may be trivial, but take them away for even just a few days and you realize how important it is to have something like baseball to look forward to, if only to shut your mind down a little bit.

“We know a lot of people out there look to sports and look to the Red Sox for a distraction, for a pick-me-up during tough times,” Bloom said. “It pains us, all of us in the front office, our staff, our players, that right now we’re not going to be able to provide that.”

It’s not going to be any time soon, either.

Advertisement

On Thursday, it appeared that teams would hunker down at their spring training sites and continue to prepare for the season. That changed Friday after a meeting in Arizona that included commissioner Rob Manfred and Players Association chief Tony Clark.

Now players have a choice to stay at their spring training locations, go home, or go to their team’s home city. The Sox, like other teams, will want to know where the players are going and how they’ll get there.

“We’re in the process of figuring that out,” Bloom said.

The Yankees, according to reliever Zack Britton, voted unanimously to stick together in Tampa and work out as a team. It’s not yet clear how the Red Sox will approach it.

The Sox players met on Friday morning, well before the agreement was made to let the players go home if they wanted.

That the players are being allowed to go home strongly suggests that there is little chance of the season starting after only a two-week break, which is what MLB suggested was possible on Thursday.

It’s clear that some kind of mini spring training will be needed to get players ready to play once there is a date for Opening Day.

“Certainly we’re talking a few weeks. But how long exactly may depend on when we’re able to start up again,” Bloom said. “There will still be a need for build-up.”

The only baseball matter that came up was whether Chris Sale would start throwing again to test the condition of his left elbow. He will, sometime in the next few days. The Sox need to figure out whether he will need surgery.

Advertisement

But even that seemed inconsequential given the other questions.

Kennedy was asked at one point if any person in the organization had been tested for the virus. It hasn’t come to that yet, fortunately. A few people were sent home sick, but none with symptoms that suggested they need a test.

“But we are realistic,” Kennedy said.

That will be the next step in this fast-moving story, how baseball reacts when a player or coach contracts the virus. It seems inevitable given the circumstances. MLB players come from across the world, and a typical spring training roster at this stage has 45 or so players.

If even one team is directly affected, that could push the season back even more.

“This is unprecedented,” said Bloom, who has a wife and two children he’s concerned about. “We’re all doing the best we can with it.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.