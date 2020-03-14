A GoFundMe campaign for TD Garden workers furloughed due to the NHL and NBA’s suspension in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak is seeking to raise $250,000 to offset lost wages.

The campaign has already gotten a big boost from Bruins players themselves.

After launching on Saturday morning, the fundraiser received $1,000 donations from Tuukka Rask, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak, and Katrina Marchand, Brad Marchand’s wife.