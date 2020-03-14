Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert has donated more than $500,000 to support health services in the US and France and employees of the team impacted by the coronavirus. Gobert became the first NBA player to be stricken with the virus, which led to the league suspending play for at least 30 days. His donation was announced by the Jazz, who said some of the money will go to Covid 19-related social services relief in Utah, Oklahoma City, and within the French health care system. The pledge includes $200,000 in aid for part-time employees at Utah’s Vivint Smart Home Arena. They can’t work while game and other events are on hold. Gobert, who was diagnosed with the virus while the team was in Oklahoma, was infected along with teammate Donovan Mitchell ; a test on Mitchell’s father Donovan Mitchell Sr. , director of player relations and community outreach for the New York Mets, came back negative.

Rick Pitino coming back to US, named men’s coach at Iona

Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College, three years after his long tenure at Louisville ended in a pay-for-play scandal and his firing. The 67-year-old, who coached Panathinaikos to the championship in the Greek League last June, replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health concerns. “After a thorough interview process," said Seamus Carey, president of the New Rochelle, N.Y., school, "we are confident that Rick’s experience and commitment to Iona and our community make him the right person to continue to build on Tim Cluess’ success.” Pitino won national championships at Louisville (2013) and Kentucky (1996), and took Providence to the Final Four in 1987 … A day after UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma told reporters he had no reason to believe that anyone on his team with remaining eligibility would not return next season, forward Megan Walker announced she will forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA draft. Walker led the Huskies (29-3) in scoring, averaging 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game … New Bedford’s Brycen Goodine is transferring from Syracuse, where the 6-foot-3 guard played in 23 of the Orange’s 32 games as a freshman this season. He averaged just under nine minutes and 1.9 points … Both the Pac-12 Conference and the Southland Conference have canceled all spring sports and championships following a meeting of conference executives and athletic directors. In the Pac-12, organized team activities are not allowed until at least March 29, when that decision will be revisited.

FOOTBALL

Washington franchises Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff

Washington placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal, but the 2015 first-round pick could have been among the NFL’s highest-paid guards had he reached free agency. The Redskins used the regular, not the exclusive, franchise tag on Scherff, meaning they’d have the right to match another offer or receive two first-round picks as compensation. They also have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term contract. The franchise tag for offensive linemen is expected to be worth upward of $15 million for the 2020 season … The Lions re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach, second on Detroit’s career list with 244 games played. By playing in 16 games each season from 2010-19, Muhlbach became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a decade … Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 27-year-old started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019 … The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic from Monday through March 27, at minimum … The XFL, which canceled the final five weeks of its season Thursday, says an unidentified player with the Seattle Dragons tested positive for coronavirus. The league says the player participated in the Dragons’ March 7 game against the Roughnecks in Houston and a Feb. 29 game against the BattleHawks in St. Louis. He was asymptomatic at the time.

MLB

Trevor Bauer organizing pickup game, worker fundraiser

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is organizing a “sandlot” baseball game in Arizona, as well as trying to raise $1 million for Major League Baseball game-day staff who could be affected by the league’s decision to delay the regular season at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak. Bauer tweeted an invitation to all MLB and minor league players, noting it would be mandatory for pitchers and hitters to wear microphones. Several players — including Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Rojas and San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham — responded that they were interested. His GoFundMe “to support MLB game day staff during this trying time” raised more than $15,000 in its first four hours posted … Washington released relief pitcher Hunter Strickland among a handful of roster moves. The trade-deadline pickup, who signed a one-year with the world champions this winter, appeared in 24 regular-season games but none in the playoffs … The Baseball Hall of Fame said it will close to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, then update its status on each subsequent Sunday.

MISCELLANY

Bulls, Blackhawks will pay arena workers for lost dates

The United Center ownership, in conjunction with ownership of both the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and the NHL’s Blackhawks, say they will pay day-of-game employees for each team’s remaining seven home games. In a statement attributed to Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, the teams say their employees “are family, and we will navigate this unprecedented situation together” … West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady called for the English soccer season to be abandoned in The Sun newspaper, saying officials were in “dreamland” if they thought play could resume early next month. She proposed awarding Liverpool (27-1-1) the title it’s on the cusp of clinching with nine matches remaining, and playing next season with 22 teams, eliminating the usual three-team relegation while allowing Championship-leading West Bromwich Albion and Leeds to be promoted … Sampdoria midfielder Fabio Depaoli announced he’s tested positive for Covid-19, the 10th player in Italy’s Serie A confirmed positive and the sixth at Sampdoria. The league is suspended until at least April 3 as part of a nationwide lockdown intended to contain the virus; meanwhile, the Italian soccer players’ association said in a statement it is “saddened and outraged” that clubs are still calling on their players to attend training sessions … Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated his country still intends to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo as planned this July and August, and that there were no discussions about postponing or canceling the games during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested this week that Japan should consider postponement.