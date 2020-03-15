For the first time in 24 years, the Dropkick Murphys will not perform their annual St. Patrick’s Day concert this weekend, according to a statement released by the band early this week.

But in lieu of the live performance, which was postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, the band announced Saturday they will perform a free livestream concert from Boston this Tuesday, March 17.

“The current world situation is the ONLY thing that would ever stop us from [performing],” the band posted on their website Saturday night. “So we came up with an idea we’re going to pull off this Tuesday, the night of St. Patrick’s Day.”