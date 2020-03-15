The foundation will work in partnership with the City of Boston to distribute grants on a rolling basis to groups that provide eldercare and support other vulnerable populations. The foundation and the city launched a similar partnership to create the One Fund in the wake of the 2013 Marathon Bombings; that fund raised over $80 million to aid victims.

In an effort to support the work of nonprofit groups serving the communities most vulnerable the the Covid-19 outbreak, the Boston Foundation announced on Friday that it has created a response fund that will offer one-time operating grants to organizations working with those most at risk.

In a statement, Paul S. Grogan, president and CEO of the Boston Foundation, said that while the outbreak is in its early stages, the foundation was hoping to anticipate the needs of those who may be hit the hardest.

“This fund is designed to give added support to those organizations on the front lines of caring for and assisting vulnerable populations," he said, and it will serve "those communities where the loss of jobs and benefits, or the closure of institutions, are creating a significant new burden for community members and the social service organizations that provide a safety net for them.”

“As we continue to take proactive steps to address the coronavirus, I’m proud to see Boston communities step up to the plate, as we always do in times of need, to help our friends and neighbors,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “These resources from the Boston Foundation will help communities who are most impacted by the virus, and I thank all those involved for supporting Boston residents.”

Keith Mahoney, the foundation’s vice president for communications, said the organizations is committed to seeding the fund with a six-figure donation, and several of its existing donors have said that they would do the same.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from our corporate partners, banks, technology firms, insurance firms and others that we’re in regular touch with,” he said. “We are trying to keep our fund goals as flexible as possible since this is such a rapidly changing situation, and provide a pool of resources that would help the most critical needs that come our way.”

The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has also launched the Covid-19 Family Support Fund to assist hourly and low-wage workers who may face financial hardship as businesses shut down to stem the Covid-19 outbreak. The fund will support the work of 20 organizations throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire in administering emergency assistance to families, providing one-time grants of up to $2,000 to cover food, housing, and childcare.

“In Massachusetts, two in five workers lack sufficient savings to withstand a sudden loss in wages,” said Michael K. Durkin, the organization’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “With public events, schools and workplaces shuttering as the pandemic unfolds, hourly, low-wage workers will experience unprecedented financial hardship. The problem is acute for hospitality workers, retail workers, and other hourly workers, many living paycheck to paycheck, with no clear options for recouping lost wages.”

United Way also said that it was partnering with the Massachusetts Department of Health to offer Covid-19 assistance through the department’s 2-1-1 support line for those looking for referrals and more information on the virus.

Karley Ausiello, the United Way’s senior vice president for community impact, said that the organization is drawing funds from its pre-established Family Fund, which provides emergency assistance throughout the region. She said since launching the fund on Saturday, the organization has already heard from several of its corporate partners, and she anticipates that the funds will begin being distributed to families in need as soon as Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“What we try to do is really make this focused on getting funds to individuals who are going to be impacted financially by the public health crisis," she said, and her team is planning to work closely with other organizations throughout Boston to respond to the outbreak.

“As the philanthropic community, we’re all going to try and be coordinating efforts to help.”





Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.