Cedric Francois, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis, said in a posting on his LinkedIn page Saturday night that he just found out he had tested positive. He started having symptoms on Wednesday, and had the test on Thursday.

“No fever, no cough or shortness of breath, but general malaise,” he wrote.

So far, Francois said, his condition is unchanged and he is isolating himself at his apartment in Boston. He wrote that he has not been at the Apellis headquarters since March 3, “making it unlikely I came into contact with anyone in the office while potentially contagious.”

Francois, who has a medical degree from the University of Leuven in Belgium, wrote that he learned on March 8 that “I had been in the same building as infected individuals a few days prior.”

A spokeswoman for Apellis, Tracy Vineis, said Francois was referring to the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel, which hosted a health care conference sponsored by Cowen and Co. March 2-4. Vineis said Francois was there on March 4, two days after Biogen executives had attended the event.

Last week Cowen warned attendees of its event that Biogen informed Cowen that multiple individuals at the March 2 session had tested positive for Covid-19.

As soon as Francois heard that he had been in the same building, he said, he decided to quarantine himself in his apartment, “which I am now of course extremely grateful for.” He was already feeling ill at the time.

“Like others, I thought it would be good to be open about this and to show my gratitude,” he added.

Apellis is developing drugs for a broad range of debilitating diseases, including disorders of the blood, eyes, and kidneys.

In January, the company shared data from a late-stage clinical trial showing that its experimental drug candidate appeared to treat a rare blood condition better than a blockbuster drug by Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis moved its headquarters from Crestwood, Ky., to Waltham in January. The company has 200 employees in Waltham and about 50 other employees at offices in Crestwood and Zug, Switzerland.

Francois wrote that he was proud to be part of the world of biotech and that “together we will conquer this virus.”









