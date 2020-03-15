The president of Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday compared the coronavirus crisis to a time of war and said he’s worried about the shortage of personal protective equipment needed to keep doctors and nurses safe as they confront rising numbers of infected patients.

“Our supplies are low," Dr. Peter Slavin said on NBC’s Meet the Press. "We wouldn’t want to send soldiers into war without helmets and armor. We don’t want to do the same with our health care workers.”

Slavin called for the federal government to engage in “a Manhattan Project” to spur the production of new masks, eye protection, gowns, and gloves that health care workers must wear to protect against infection from the contagious coronavirus.