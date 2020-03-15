The president of Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday compared the coronavirus crisis to a time of war and said he’s worried about the shortage of personal protective equipment needed to keep doctors and nurses safe as they confront rising numbers of infected patients.
“Our supplies are low," Dr. Peter Slavin said on NBC’s Meet the Press. "We wouldn’t want to send soldiers into war without helmets and armor. We don’t want to do the same with our health care workers.”
Slavin called for the federal government to engage in “a Manhattan Project” to spur the production of new masks, eye protection, gowns, and gloves that health care workers must wear to protect against infection from the contagious coronavirus.
Slavin said he’s also concerned about the slow pace of testing for patients for the virus and noted that Mass General began doing its own tests on Saturday.
Mass. General, the largest hospital in the region, has begun canceling elective surgeries and is urging staff who are able to stay home, to promote social distancing.
