Boston police said they arrested a 14-year-old boy who was carrying a loaded handgun on Saturday night in Mission Hill.

Just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the neighborhood, according to a police statement. They observed two teenage boys quickly walking away from the area near 800 Parker St. The officers noticed a coat pocket on one of the teenagers hanging significantly lower than the other side, the statement said.

“Based on the close proximity to the shots fired... and the nervous behavior of the suspect, officers performed a pat frisk of the coat and immediately felt a hard object," police said in the statement.