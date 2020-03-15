In response to surging customer demand amid the coronavirus crisis, Stop & Shop announced it will decrease hours at most of its Massachusetts stores starting on Monday.

" We are adjusting our hours to 7:30a.m.-8:00p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice,” Stop & Shop said in a press release. issued Saturday evening.

The state’s largest supermarket chains also said it will temporarily suspend online ordering, and move quickly to address delays in its home delivery service, due to the crisis, the release said.