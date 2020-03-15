In response to surging customer demand amid the coronavirus crisis, Stop & Shop announced it will decrease hours at most of its Massachusetts stores starting on Monday.
" We are adjusting our hours to 7:30a.m.-8:00p.m. at most stores beginning Monday, March 16, until further notice,” Stop & Shop said in a press release. issued Saturday evening.
The state’s largest supermarket chains also said it will temporarily suspend online ordering, and move quickly to address delays in its home delivery service, due to the crisis, the release said.
The measures are necessary to allow employees to unload deliveries and stock shelves to serve customers better at a time of extremely high demand, according to the release
The chain also announced increased efforts to keep stores clean and safe. Checkout areas will be wiped down more frequently and pin pads disinfected, according to the release.
“Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores and online operations,” the release said.
The supermarket chain continues to take additional steps to maintain its sanitation and hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic.
