Governor Charlie Baker, interviewed Sunday morning on WCVB’s On the Record, denied widespread rumors that he is planning a broad, statewide quarantine or order for residents to shelter in place.

“We have no plan to do that,” Baker said, “although it does help me to understand the run on stores.”

He said he’s heard that same rumor from a variety of sources, but it is not true. “People need to choose their news from trusted sources," he said. "There is so much information out there ... a lot of which is wild speculation.”