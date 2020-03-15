Governor Charlie Baker, interviewed Sunday morning on WCVB’s On the Record, denied widespread rumors that he is planning a broad, statewide quarantine or order for residents to shelter in place.
“We have no plan to do that,” Baker said, “although it does help me to understand the run on stores.”
He said he’s heard that same rumor from a variety of sources, but it is not true. “People need to choose their news from trusted sources," he said. "There is so much information out there ... a lot of which is wild speculation.”
He said state officials would likely conduct press conferences every day, in part to head off rumors.
Baker said that Boston officials had make the right decision in closing down numerous bars in South Boston, where there had been large crowds Saturday night. “I saw the news on what’s going on in South Boston last night. I think the mayor made the right decision," he said.
