Recent sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.
Greater Boston: Notable sightings included a grasshopper sparrow and an orange-crowned warbler at Bear Creek in Saugus. Sightings from the Torbert MacDonald Park in Medford included three lesser scaups, 10 buffleheads, a merlin, a ruby-crowned kinglet, two pine warblers, and a yellow-rumped warbler. At Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop, there were two Northern shovelers, four short-eared owls, a tree swallow, and a singing Eastern meadowlark. There were three Northern shovelers at Arlington Reservoir, and a winter wren at the Blakely Hoar Sanctuary in Brookline.
West of Boston: There were two snow geese at the School St. Fields in Acton, four sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin, a gray catbird in Princeton, and a rusty blackbird in Athol. A Northern shrike was seen in Northfield and a field sparrow was seen at Great Pond in Hatfield.
North Shore: On Plum Island, there were 16 Northern shovelers, ten American wigeons, 90 Northern pintails, two greater scaup, a lesser scaup, a very early lesser yellowlegs, a thick-billed murre, two razorbills, three red-shouldered hawks, two rough-legged hawks, three snowy owls, and three fox sparrows.
South Shore: Sightings included a tundra swan at the Somerset Reservoir, a pectoral sandpiper on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, five Eastern meadowlarks at the Cumberland Farm fields in Halifax, and a lark sparrow in Somerset.
Nantucket: In addition to a western tanager, an American bittern was also sighted in Madaket.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.