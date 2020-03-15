Recent sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society.

Greater Boston: Notable sightings included a grasshopper sparrow and an orange-crowned warbler at Bear Creek in Saugus. Sightings from the Torbert MacDonald Park in Medford included three lesser scaups, 10 buffleheads, a merlin, a ruby-crowned kinglet, two pine warblers, and a yellow-rumped warbler. At Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop, there were two Northern shovelers, four short-eared owls, a tree swallow, and a singing Eastern meadowlark. There were three Northern shovelers at Arlington Reservoir, and a winter wren at the Blakely Hoar Sanctuary in Brookline.

West of Boston: There were two snow geese at the School St. Fields in Acton, four sandhill cranes at the Dexter Drumlin, a gray catbird in Princeton, and a rusty blackbird in Athol. A Northern shrike was seen in Northfield and a field sparrow was seen at Great Pond in Hatfield.