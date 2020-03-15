Many families are facing financial hardship, particularly low-wage service workers and other hourly employees, from the severe slowdown in business over the coronavirus spread.
A number of organizations are offering to them help, including providing free meals and in some cases money to pay bills. Here’s how you can contribute:
This list will be updated continually.
FOOD RESOURCES
- The Greater Boston Food Bank has organized several initiatives to help people in need and is looking for volunteers, donations and people to organize fundraising.
- Project Bread is looking for donations to fund its “rapid response” effort for families.
- YMCA of Greater Boston is offering meals and other services to Boston school children during the schools closure and is asking members to donate their fees to the effort.
- The city of Cambridge and the Food for Free organization are looking for volunteers to help staff a free food distributions for students at local schools.
RELIEF FUNDS
- The Boston Foundation has created a response fund to provide grants to organizations helping people in need now, and is accepting donations.
- The United Way has launched a family support fund to aid hourly and low-wage workers who may need financial help with rent, food, or childcare.
- The United Way of Tri-County is accepting donations to its emergency relief and recovery fund to help people in the MetroWest area, as well as looking for volunteers to help with its food programs.
- The Foundation for MetroWest is also accepting donations for its community efforts.
- Lowell has created an emergency relief fund for residents impacted by the outbreak.
- The Boston Center for the Arts has created an Artists Relief Fund and is accepting donations.
HEALTH CARE
- The American Red Cross is seeking blood donations to prevent shortages during the medical response to the virus.
PETS
- The MSPCA is looking for donations of dog and cat food so people with food insecurity can ensure their pets are being fed.
