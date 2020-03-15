fb-pixel

Many families are facing financial hardship, particularly low-wage service workers and other hourly employees, from the severe slowdown in business over the coronavirus spread.

A number of organizations are offering to them help, including providing free meals and in some cases money to pay bills. Here’s how you can contribute:

This list will be updated continually.

FOOD RESOURCES

  • The Greater Boston Food Bank has organized several initiatives to help people in need and is looking for volunteers, donations and people to organize fundraising.
  • Project Bread is looking for donations to fund its “rapid response” effort for families.
  • YMCA of Greater Boston is offering meals and other services to Boston school children during the schools closure and is asking members to donate their fees to the effort.
  • The city of Cambridge and the Food for Free organization are looking for volunteers to help staff a free food distributions for students at local schools.

RELIEF FUNDS

  • The Boston Foundation has created a response fund to provide grants to organizations helping people in need now, and is accepting donations.
  • The United Way has launched a family support fund to aid hourly and low-wage workers who may need financial help with rent, food, or childcare.
  • The United Way of Tri-County is accepting donations to its emergency relief and recovery fund to help people in the MetroWest area, as well as looking for volunteers to help with its food programs.
  • The Foundation for MetroWest is also accepting donations for its community efforts.
  • Lowell has created an emergency relief fund for residents impacted by the outbreak.
  • The Boston Center for the Arts has created an Artists Relief Fund and is accepting donations.

HEALTH CARE

PETS



Andrew Caffrey can be reached at andrew.caffrey@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andrewcaffrey.